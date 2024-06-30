FESTIVALS: Winners of 2024 Fest Anča

ŽILINA: La voix des sirènes (France, Italy) by Gianluigi Toccafondo won Best Animated Short at the 17th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival , which wrapped in Žilina, Slovakia on 30 June 2024. Fest Anča is the only Slovak multimedia festival that focuses on animated film primarily for adult audiences.

Over 206 films were selected from among 1,340 titles from 71 countries. The main competition included 32 titles (a third of which were student-made) and featured animation techniques and progressive approaches to narration in animated film.

The Anča Award winners of Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short will also be eligible to compete in the 96th Academy Awards®’s short film category, as Fest Anča has been an Oscar® qualifying festival since 2023.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival is funded by the European Union and it is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the LITA Fund, the SPP Foundation and the FPU Fund.

WINNERS:

Best Animated Short:

La voix des sirènes (France, Italy)

Directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

Best Animated Short – Special Mention:

Spring (Denmark)

Directed by Pernille Kjaer

Best Student Animated Short:

fur (USA)

Directed by Zhen Li

Best Student Animated Short – Special Mention:

Pipes (Switzerland)

Directed by Kilian Feusi, Jessica Meier, Sujanth Ravichandran

Best Slovak Animated Short:

Wereawolf (Czech Republic)

Directed by Niko Mlynarčík

Best Slovak Animated Short – Special Mention:

Hello Summer (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Best Animated Music Video:

D'un feu secret (USA)

Directed by Amanda Bonaiuto

Best Animated Music Video – Special Mention:

Worm (France)

Directed by Mattis Dovier, Yoann Dovier

Best Animated Short for Children:

Battery Mommy (South Korea)

Directed by Seungbae Jeon

