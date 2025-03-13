Visegrad Film Forum 2025 Ready to Kick Off

BRATISLAVA: Visegrad Film Forum has announced the programme for its 12th edition, which will be held in Bratislava from 19 to 22 March 2025.

This year, attendees can look forward to four immersive days of masterclasses led by acclaimed filmmakers, hands-on learning opportunities, case studies, and engaging discussions.

The programme features American editor Jay Rabinowitz, French editor Juliette Welfling, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, British composer Chris Benstead, as well as Hungarian director Szabolcs Hajdu and Hungarian producer Ádám Felszeghy.

"We are delighted to once again provide a space for young filmmakers to share their experiences and discuss their work in a broader context. This year, we have also managed to invite professionals who will share their stories of working with world-renowned directors, not just with students but also with the general public," said festival director Jakub Viktorín in a press release.

An integral part of Visegrad Film Forum is the presentation of student films from partner film schools: the Film Academy of Miroslav Ondříček (FAMO) in Písek (Czech Republic), Eszterházy Károly Catholic University (Hungary), Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School in Katowice (Poland), Baltic Film, Media and Arts School in Tallinn (Estonia), the Film Academy Vienna (Austria), and the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (VŠMU), Slovakia.

The Visegrad Film Forum is organised by Boiler NGO, and co-organised by the Film and Television Faculty of The Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, nutprodukce and Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU) in Prague, in partnership with the FEBIOFEST Bratislava International Film Festival. VFF is financially supported by the International Visegrad Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Tatra Bank Foundation, and the LITA Fund.

Click HERE to see the programme of Visegrad Film Forum 2025.