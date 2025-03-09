Febiofest 2025 Announces Lineup

BRATISLAVA: The 32nd International Film Festiv al Febiofest Bratislava has announced the programme of its 32nd edition that will take place 19 – 25 March 2025.

The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films and five documentaries also from neighbouring countries.

Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 24 - 25 March 2025, having Works in Progress as the main event, a presentation of approximately 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

I Saw You Were Dancing (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Pech Sarah

World at Stake (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal

Backstage Bardo (Slovakia)

Directed by Maroš Pulščák

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

AVE EVA (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska

The Lodge (Czech Republic)

Directed by Eliška Přádová

Humanity (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tereza Kovandová

Confession (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

Bloodline (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Węglarz

Summer Cold (Hungary)

Directed by Márk Beleznai

Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Run Monnie, Run (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Biesiacka

People & Things (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

Freshman (Poland)

Directed by Michał Edelman, Tomasz Pawlik

Ruletista (Austria)

Directed by Rinner Lukas Valenta

Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jan Saska

Wilding (Czech Republic)

Directed by Štěpán Uždil

Thoughts on Peace in an Air Raid (Ukraine, Netherlands)

Directed by Vyacheslav Turyanytsya

Till Tomorrow (Slovakia)

Directed by Hannah Dale

Yarê (Austria)

Directed by Othman Sallar

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films :

Feature Films:

After Party (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtech Strakaty

Produced by Xova Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Peacock (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Bernhard Wenger

People / Ludzie (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland

Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa

Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)

Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu

Produced by Latokep-Production

Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Pavol Repka

Produced by Perfilm

Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Documentaries:

Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Stoianova

The Other One (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie-Magdalena Kochová

Dreaming Dogs (Austria)

Directed by Peter Levin, Elsa Kremser

World between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie Dvořáková

Happiness to All (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Remunda

Towards the Sun (Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Kokowska