Febiofest 2025 Announces Lineup

The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films and five documentaries also from neighbouring countries.
Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 24 - 25 March 2025, having Works in Progress as the main event, a presentation of approximately 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production.
The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:
I Saw You Were Dancing (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Pech Sarah
World at Stake (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal
Backstage Bardo (Slovakia)
Directed by Maroš Pulščák
I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
AVE EVA (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska
The Lodge (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliška Přádová
Humanity (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tereza Kovandová
Confession (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Bloodline (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Węglarz
Summer Cold (Hungary)
Directed by Márk Beleznai
Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová
Run Monnie, Run (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Biesiacka
People & Things (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kosowski
Freshman (Poland)
Directed by Michał Edelman, Tomasz Pawlik
Ruletista (Austria)
Directed by Rinner Lukas Valenta
Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jan Saska
Wilding (Czech Republic)
Directed by Štěpán Uždil
Thoughts on Peace in an Air Raid (Ukraine, Netherlands)
Directed by Vyacheslav Turyanytsya
Till Tomorrow (Slovakia)
Directed by Hannah Dale
Yarê (Austria)
Directed by Othman Sallar
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films :
Feature Films:
After Party (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtech Strakaty
Produced by Xova Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
Peacock (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Bernhard Wenger
People / Ludzie (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland
Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa
Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)
Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
Produced by Latokep-Production
Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
Produced by Perfilm
Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Documentaries:
Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Stoianova
The Other One (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie-Magdalena Kochová
Dreaming Dogs (Austria)
Directed by Peter Levin, Elsa Kremser
World between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie Dvořáková
Happiness to All (Czech Republic)
Directed by Filip Remunda
Towards the Sun (Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Kokowska