09-03-2025

Febiofest 2025 Announces Lineup

By
    Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler credit: Mozinet

    BRATISLAVA: The 32nd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava has announced the programme of its 32nd edition that will take place 19 – 25 March 2025.

    The Heart of Europe competition section will present 20 short films from neighbouring countries, while the long films competition section will screen six feature films and five documentaries also from neighbouring countries.

    Bratislava Industry Days are scheduled for 24 - 25 March 2025, having Works in Progress as the main event, a presentation of approximately 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production.

    The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

    In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

    I Saw You Were Dancing (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Pech Sarah

    World at Stake (Austria)
    Directed by Total Refusal

    Backstage Bardo (Slovakia)
    Directed by Maroš Pulščák

    I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

    AVE EVA (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Nowosielska

    The Lodge (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Eliška Přádová

    Humanity (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tereza Kovandová

    Confession (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

    Bloodline (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Węglarz

    Summer Cold (Hungary)
    Directed by Márk Beleznai

    Hello Summer (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

    Run Monnie, Run (Poland)
    Directed by Karolina Biesiacka

    People & Things (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kosowski

    Freshman (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Edelman, Tomasz Pawlik

    Ruletista (Austria)
    Directed by Rinner Lukas Valenta

    Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Jan Saska

    Wilding (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Štěpán Uždil

    Thoughts on Peace in an Air Raid (Ukraine, Netherlands)
    Directed by Vyacheslav Turyanytsya

    Till Tomorrow (Slovakia)
    Directed by Hannah Dale

    Yarê (Austria)
    Directed by Othman Sallar

    In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films :

    Feature Films:

    After Party (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtech Strakaty
    Produced by Xova Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
    Directed by Bálint Szimler
    Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

    Peacock (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Bernhard Wenger

    People / Ludzie (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland
    Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa
    Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Vulture’s Wake (Hungary, Slovakia, USA)
    Directed by Szabolcs Hajdu
    Produced by Latokep-Production
    Coproduced by MPhilms, StarkSales Inc.
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
    Produced by Perfilm
    Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Documentaries:

    Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maria Stoianova

    The Other One (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie-Magdalena Kochová

    Dreaming Dogs (Austria)
    Directed by Peter Levin, Elsa Kremser

    World between Us (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie Dvořáková

    Happiness to All (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Filip Remunda

    Towards the Sun (Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Kokowska

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« Waves and The Hungarian Dressmaker Lead Slovak National Sun In a Net Awards