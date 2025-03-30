Confession Wins Febiofest 2025

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak short film Confession by Rebeka Bizubová was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while Hungarian Lesson Learned / Fekete pont by Bálint Szimler was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 32nd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (19-25 March 2025).

The short documentary project in postproduction Seablindness / Prístavy directed by Tereza Smetanová received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (24 - 25 March 2025).

Sixteen projects from Central European countries (Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Ukraine) at various stages of production, including fiction, documentary, and animated films, were presented on 24 and 25 March 2025 at the Works in Progress sessions of Bratislava Industry Days.

Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Festival Awards:

In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

Main Award:

Confession (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

Special Mention:

Yarê (Austria)

Directed by Othman Sallar

In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

Main Award:

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Special Mention:

March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Pavol Repka

Produced by Perfilm

Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Documentary:

Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Stoianova

Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

Best Febio Pitch Award:

Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Smetanová

Produced by the Film and Television Faculty

Coproduced by CinePunkt

KFF Industry Award:

Prometea (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kristína Žilinčárová

Produced by NINJA FILM

Coproduced by CLAW

MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

Hardsub / Vshyti subtytry (Ukraine, Germany, Poland)

Directed by Novruz Hikmet

Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

Coproduced by Plotlessfilm

TATINO FILMS Award:

Dreaming Differences (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kateřina Hroníková

Produced by Murmur Films

Coproduced by EMBODY VISION

Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:

Animals of the East / Zvieratá východu (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Ďurišíková, Andrej Kolenčík

Produced by Admiral Films

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio

Film Clubs Award:

Main Award:

Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)

Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

Special Mention:

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund