Confession Wins Febiofest 2025

The short documentary project in postproduction Seablindness / Prístavy directed by Tereza Smetanová received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (24 - 25 March 2025).
Sixteen projects from Central European countries (Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Ukraine) at various stages of production, including fiction, documentary, and animated films, were presented on 24 and 25 March 2025 at the Works in Progress sessions of Bratislava Industry Days.
Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Festival Awards:
In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:
Main Award:
Confession (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Special Mention:
Yarê (Austria)
Directed by Othman Sallar
In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:
Main Award:
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
Special Mention:
March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
Produced by Perfilm
Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Documentary:
Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Stoianova
Bratislava Industry Days Awards:
Best Febio Pitch Award:
Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Smetanová
Produced by the Film and Television Faculty
Coproduced by CinePunkt
KFF Industry Award:
Prometea (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kristína Žilinčárová
Produced by NINJA FILM
Coproduced by CLAW
MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
Hardsub / Vshyti subtytry (Ukraine, Germany, Poland)
Directed by Novruz Hikmet
Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema
Coproduced by Plotlessfilm
TATINO FILMS Award:
Dreaming Differences (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kateřina Hroníková
Produced by Murmur Films
Coproduced by EMBODY VISION
Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
Animals of the East / Zvieratá východu (Slovakia)
Directed by Anna Ďurišíková, Andrej Kolenčík
Produced by Admiral Films
Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio
Film Clubs Award:
Main Award:
Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl
Special Mention:
Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund