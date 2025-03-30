30-03-2025

Confession Wins Febiofest 2025

    Confession Wins Febiofest 2025 credit: Febiofest

    BRATISLAVA: The Slovak short film Confession by Rebeka Bizubová was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while Hungarian Lesson Learned / Fekete pont by Bálint Szimler was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 32nd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (19-25 March 2025).

    The short documentary project in postproduction Seablindness / Prístavy directed by Tereza Smetanová received the Best Febio Pitch Award within the Bratislava Industry Days (24 - 25 March 2025).

    Sixteen projects from Central European countries (Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Ukraine) at various stages of production, including fiction, documentary, and animated films, were presented on 24 and 25 March 2025 at the Works in Progress sessions of Bratislava Industry Days.

    Febiofest Bratislava was organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Festival Awards:

    In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

    Main Award:
    Confession (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

    Special Mention:
    Yarê (Austria)
    Directed by Othman Sallar

    In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

    Main Award:
    Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
    Confession by Rebeka Bizubová, source: FebiofestDirected by Bálint Szimler
    Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

    Special Mention:
    March to May / Od marca do mája (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
    Produced by Perfilm
    Coproduced by Studio BEEP, PFX
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best Documentary:
    Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maria Stoianova

    Bratislava Industry Days Awards:

    Best Febio Pitch Award:
    Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)
    Directed by Tereza Smetanová
    Produced by the Film and Television Faculty
    Coproduced by CinePunkt

    KFF Industry Award:
    Prometea (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kristína Žilinčárová
    Produced by NINJA FILM
    Coproduced by CLAW

    MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
    Hardsub / Vshyti subtytry  (Ukraine, Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Novruz Hikmet
    Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema  
    Coproduced by Plotlessfilm

    TATINO FILMS Award:
    Dreaming Differences (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kateřina Hroníková
    Produced by Murmur Films
    Coproduced by EMBODY VISION

    Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
    Animals of the East / Zvieratá východu (Slovakia)
    Directed by Anna Ďurišíková, Andrej Kolenčík
    Produced by Admiral Films
    Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio

    Film Clubs Award:

    Main Award:
    Veni Vidi Vici (Austria)
    Directed by Julia Niemann, Daniel Hoesl

    Special Mention:
    Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by MPhilms
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

