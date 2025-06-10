Art Film Fest 2025 Announces Lineup

KOŠICE: The 31st Art Film Fest has announced the lineup for its Feature Film, Short Film, and Central and Eastern European Films competitions. The festival will take place in Košice from 20 to 27 June 2025.

The festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will this year be presented to the Czech actress Daniela Kolářová and the Slovak actor Milan Ondrík. The Golden Camera Award will go to the renowned Slovak cinematographer Martin Štrba.

This year, the “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award will be presented for the first time, aiming to honour prominent figures of Slovak acting. The first recipient of this award will be the actor Ivan Mistrík, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth.

International Feature Film Competition:

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Bring Them Down (Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium)

Directed by Christopher Andrews

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media

Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Perla (Austria, Slovakia)

Directed by Alexandra Makarová

Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices

Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen

Under the Grey Sky (Poland)

Directed by Mara Tomkovich

Produced by Media Corporation

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Sorry, Baby (USA)

Directed by Eva Victor

International Short Film Competition:

1:10 (Switzerland)

Directed by Sinan Taner

Confession (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

Everyone Deserves a Slice of the Pie (Austria)

Directed by Sasha Pirker

Cura sana (Spain)

Directed by Lucia G. Romero

Favours (Sweden)

Directed by Agnes Skonare

On Weary Wings Go By / Linnud läinud (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Candy Bar (Australia)

Directed by Nash Edgerton

The Masterpiece / La Gran Obra (Spain)

Directed by Alex Lora

Montsouris Park (France)

Directed by Guil Sela

Hot Flush (Slovakia)

Directed by Hana Hančinová

Jacaré (Brazil)

Directed by Victor Quintanilha

Toubab (Switzerland)

Directed by Marie-Camille Loutan, Valentine Coral

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

Fertility / Walud (Germany, Syria)

Directed by Daood Alabdulaa

Family Sunday / Domingo familiar (Mexico)

Directed by Gerardo Del Razo

Exit through the Cuckoo's Nest (Switzerland)

Directed by Nikola Ilić

Who Loves the Sun (Canada)

Directed by Arshia Shakiba

Quota (the Netherlands)

Directed by Marieke Blaauw, Joris Oprins, Job Roggeveen

Venus in Retrograde (Slovakia)

Directed by Štefánia Lovasová

O (Island, Sweden)

Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

Ultraviolet (Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Veerle De Wilde

My Brother, My Brother (Egypt, Germany, France)

Directed by Abdelrahman Dnewar, Saad Dnewar

The Surrogate Girl (Turkey)

Directed by Onur Güler

Ya Hanouni (France)

Directed by Lyna Tadount, Sofian Chouaib

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Unspoken (Australia)

Directed by Damian Walshe-Howling

People and Things (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

The Eggregores' Theory (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos

We Beg to Differ (UK, Ireland)

Directed by Ruairi Bradley

Obituary Service for You (Cuba)

Directed by María Salafranca

The Ocean Is Closed on Mondays (Switzerland, USA)

Directed by Laura Gauch

Lesya (Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Milan Cyroň, Tomáš Uher

Queen (France, Morocco)

Directed by Ayoub Layoussifi, Zahoua Raji

Reservations (Norway)

Directed by Ivar Aase

Scars We Love (France)

Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

Sensible (France)

Directed by Axel Chemin

International Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:

Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Dušan Trančík

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

Honeymoon (Ukraine)

Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

Minghun (Poland)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Instytut Kultury Miejskiej, Gdyńskie Centrum Filmowe, Telewizja Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy

I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Moharos

Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kollár

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by Somatic Films

Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

Windless / Bezvetrije (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages

This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)

Directed by Maria Zbąska

Produced by Hi Movies

Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Grand Finale of PSO / Velký finále PSO (Czech Republic)

Directed by Dominik Kalivoda

Produced by Analog Vision

Coproduced by Czech Television kkk

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Pardubice Region, the Hradec Králové Region