Art Film Fest 2025 Announces Lineup

The festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will this year be presented to the Czech actress Daniela Kolářová and the Slovak actor Milan Ondrík. The Golden Camera Award will go to the renowned Slovak cinematographer Martin Štrba.
This year, the “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award will be presented for the first time, aiming to honour prominent figures of Slovak acting. The first recipient of this award will be the actor Ivan Mistrík, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth.
International Feature Film Competition:
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Bring Them Down (Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium)
Directed by Christopher Andrews
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura
Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)
Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Perla (Austria, Slovakia)
Directed by Alexandra Makarová
Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices
Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen
Under the Grey Sky (Poland)
Directed by Mara Tomkovich
Produced by Media Corporation
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Sorry, Baby (USA)
Directed by Eva Victor
International Short Film Competition:
1:10 (Switzerland)
Directed by Sinan Taner
Confession (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Everyone Deserves a Slice of the Pie (Austria)
Directed by Sasha Pirker
Cura sana (Spain)
Directed by Lucia G. Romero
Favours (Sweden)
Directed by Agnes Skonare
On Weary Wings Go By / Linnud läinud (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
Candy Bar (Australia)
Directed by Nash Edgerton
The Masterpiece / La Gran Obra (Spain)
Directed by Alex Lora
Montsouris Park (France)
Directed by Guil Sela
Hot Flush (Slovakia)
Directed by Hana Hančinová
Jacaré (Brazil)
Directed by Victor Quintanilha
Toubab (Switzerland)
Directed by Marie-Camille Loutan, Valentine Coral
I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
Fertility / Walud (Germany, Syria)
Directed by Daood Alabdulaa
Family Sunday / Domingo familiar (Mexico)
Directed by Gerardo Del Razo
Exit through the Cuckoo's Nest (Switzerland)
Directed by Nikola Ilić
Who Loves the Sun (Canada)
Directed by Arshia Shakiba
Quota (the Netherlands)
Directed by Marieke Blaauw, Joris Oprins, Job Roggeveen
Venus in Retrograde (Slovakia)
Directed by Štefánia Lovasová
O (Island, Sweden)
Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson
Ultraviolet (Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Veerle De Wilde
My Brother, My Brother (Egypt, Germany, France)
Directed by Abdelrahman Dnewar, Saad Dnewar
The Surrogate Girl (Turkey)
Directed by Onur Güler
Ya Hanouni (France)
Directed by Lyna Tadount, Sofian Chouaib
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
Unspoken (Australia)
Directed by Damian Walshe-Howling
People and Things (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kosowski
The Eggregores' Theory (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos
We Beg to Differ (UK, Ireland)
Directed by Ruairi Bradley
Obituary Service for You (Cuba)
Directed by María Salafranca
The Ocean Is Closed on Mondays (Switzerland, USA)
Directed by Laura Gauch
Lesya (Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Milan Cyroň, Tomáš Uher
Queen (France, Morocco)
Directed by Ayoub Layoussifi, Zahoua Raji
Reservations (Norway)
Directed by Ivar Aase
Scars We Love (France)
Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau
Sensible (France)
Directed by Axel Chemin
International Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:
Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Dušan Trančík
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
Honeymoon (Ukraine)
Directed by Zhanna Ozirna
Minghun (Poland)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Instytut Kultury Miejskiej, Gdyńskie Centrum Filmowe, Telewizja Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy
I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Moharos
Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kollár
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by Somatic Films
Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
Windless / Bezvetrije (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages
This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
Directed by Maria Zbąska
Produced by Hi Movies
Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Grand Finale of PSO / Velký finále PSO (Czech Republic)
Directed by Dominik Kalivoda
Produced by Analog Vision
Coproduced by Czech Television kkk
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Pardubice Region, the Hradec Králové Region