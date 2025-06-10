10-06-2025

Art Film Fest 2025 Announces Lineup

    press conference press conference credit: Art Film Fest

    KOŠICE: The 31st Art Film Fest has announced the lineup for its Feature Film, Short Film, and Central and Eastern European Films competitions. The festival will take place in Košice from 20 to 27 June 2025.

    The festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will this year be presented to the Czech actress Daniela Kolářová and the Slovak actor Milan Ondrík. The Golden Camera Award will go to the renowned Slovak cinematographer Martin Štrba.

    This year, the “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award will be presented for the first time, aiming to honour prominent figures of Slovak acting. The first recipient of this award will be the actor Ivan Mistrík, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of his birth.

    International Feature Film Competition:

    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akisbado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Bring Them Down (Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium)
    Directed by Christopher Andrews

    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
    Produced by Cinema Futura
    Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

    Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
    Produced by Allfilm
    Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
    Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
    Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Perla (Austria, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alexandra Makarová
    Produced by Golden Girls Filmproduktion & Filmservices
    Coproduced by Hailstone, Ruth Beckermann Filmproduction
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Austrian Film Institute, ORF Film/Fernsehabkommen

    Under the Grey Sky (Poland)
    Directed by Mara Tomkovich
    Produced by Media Corporation
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Sorry, Baby (USA)
    Directed by Eva Victor

    International Short Film Competition:

    1:10 (Switzerland)
    Directed by Sinan Taner

    Confession (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

    Everyone Deserves a Slice of the Pie (Austria)
    Directed by Sasha Pirker

    Cura sana (Spain)
    Directed by Lucia G. Romero

    Favours (Sweden)
    Directed by Agnes Skonare

    On Weary Wings Go By / Linnud läinud (Estonia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

    Candy Bar (Australia)
    Directed by Nash Edgerton

    The Masterpiece / La Gran Obra (Spain)
    Directed by Alex Lora

    Montsouris Park (France)
    Directed by Guil Sela

    Hot Flush (Slovakia)
    Directed by Hana Hančinová

    Jacaré (Brazil)
    Directed by Victor Quintanilha

    Toubab (Switzerland)
    Directed by Marie-Camille Loutan, Valentine Coral

    I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

    Fertility / Walud (Germany, Syria)
    Directed by Daood Alabdulaa

    Family Sunday / Domingo familiar (Mexico)
    Directed by Gerardo Del Razo

    Exit through the Cuckoo's Nest (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nikola Ilić

    Who Loves the Sun (Canada)
    Directed by Arshia Shakiba

    Quota (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Marieke Blaauw, Joris Oprins, Job Roggeveen

    Venus in Retrograde (Slovakia)
    Directed by Štefánia Lovasová

    O (Island, Sweden)
    Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

    Ultraviolet (Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Veerle De Wilde

    My Brother, My Brother (Egypt, Germany, France)
    Directed by Abdelrahman Dnewar, Saad Dnewar

    The Surrogate Girl (Turkey)
    Directed by Onur Güler

    Ya Hanouni (France)
    Directed by Lyna Tadount, Sofian Chouaib

    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

    Unspoken (Australia)
    Directed by Damian Walshe-Howling

    People and Things (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kosowski

    The Eggregores' Theory (Italy)
    Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos

    We Beg to Differ (UK, Ireland)
    Directed by Ruairi Bradley 

    Obituary Service for You (Cuba)
    Directed by María Salafranca

    The Ocean Is Closed on Mondays (Switzerland, USA)
    Directed by Laura Gauch

    Lesya (Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Milan Cyroň, Tomáš Uher

    Queen (France, Morocco)
    Directed by Ayoub Layoussifi, Zahoua Raji

    Reservations (Norway)
    Directed by Ivar Aase

    Scars We Love (France)
    Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

    Sensible (France)
    Directed by Axel Chemin

    International Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:

    Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Dušan Trančík
    Produced by PubRes
    Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Honeymoon (Ukraine)
    Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

    Minghun (Poland)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Wonder Films
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Instytut Kultury Miejskiej, Gdyńskie Centrum Filmowe, Telewizja Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy

    I Was Born to Serve / Szolgának születtem (Hungary)
    Directed by Attila Moharos

    Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kollár
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by Somatic Films
    Supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Windless / Bezvetrije (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Eurimages

    This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Zbąska
    Produced by Hi Movies
    Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Grand Finale of PSO / Velký finále PSO (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Dominik Kalivoda
    Produced by Analog Vision
    Coproduced by Czech Television kkk
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Pardubice Region, the Hradec Králové Region

    Published in Slovakia

