GRANTS: Production Grants Allocated by Slovak Audiovisual Fund in 2025

BRATISLAVA: New full-length projects by Marek Ťapák, Tomáš Jančo and Pavol Barabáš received production support in the first and second calls for 2025 grants announced by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund .

The largest grant of 180,000 EUR was awarded to the Slovak/Polish coproduction Screams Without an Echo /Výkriky bez ozveny directed by Marek Ťapák and produced by Attack Film, with coproducers including the Slovak Television and Radio, M.T. JAN, and Film it. The total amount awarded for full-length films is 333,000 EUR.

The Slovak Audiovisual Fund also allocated production grants for feature and short fiction films, short and feature documentaries, short animated films, and school and educational audiovisual works.

The total amount distributed in production grants during the first and second calls is 891,000 EUR.

