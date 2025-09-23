Miloslav Luther Wins Top Prize at 2025 Slovak IGRIC Awards for The Dormant Account

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Daniela Meressa Rusnoková for directing Grey Zone / Šedá zóna.

A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the director/dramaturg/publicist/educator, and founding figure of Slovak animated film Rudolf Urc.

The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, co-organised by the Slovak Television and Radio, the Slovak Film Institute and Cultural Establishment Petržalka. The event is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:

Miloslav Luther for The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA

Coproduced by UN FILM , FRAME HOUSE, Fulfilm, Filmové ateliéry

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Slovak Television and Radio

Special Prize for Creativity:

Martin Žiaran for the cinematography in Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Scarlett Čanakyová for the screenplay for TV series Time of Hopes / Čas nádejí (Slovakia)

Directed by Ján Sebechlebský

Produced by Slovak Television and Radio and ARINA Film production

Supported by the RTVS and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Csaba Molnár for directing Pressburg (Slovakia)

Produced by Slovakia’s Pressburg Partners Production

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Kultminor.

IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:

Daniela Meressa Rusnoková for directing Grey Zone / Šedá zóna (Slovakia)

Special Prize for Creativity:

Jaro Vojtek for directing the short documentary Martin Pollack: Looking into the Abyss / Martin Pollack: Pohľad do priepasti (Slovakia)

IGRIC Award for Animation:

Kristína Bajaníková for directing the short film How the Bear Composed a Song / Ako medveď zložil pieseň (Slovakia)

Special Prize for Creativity:

Matúš Vizár for directing and animating the short film Free the Chickens

IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:

Rebeka Poláková in Nobody Likes Me / Nikto ma nemá rád (Slovakia, CzechRepublic, France)

Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda

Produced by Arytmia Film

Coproduced by Black Balance

Supported by by Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Košice Self - Governing Region

Special Prize for Creativity (shared):

Actress Alexandra Borbély in The Hungarian Dressmaker / Eva a Smrtihlav (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

and

Actress Eva Mores in Promise, I'll Be Fine / Sľubujem, budem v pohode (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Katarína Gramatová

Produced by DRYEYE Film

Coproduced by Nochi film, Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Television and Radio

IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:

František Kovár in Magic Apple / Čarovné jablko (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Machala

Produced by the Slovak Television and Radio

and

František Kovár in The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miloslav Luther

Special Prize for Creativity:

Milan Ondrík in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

and

Attila Matusek in Pressburg (Slovakia)

Sirected by Csaba Molnár

Other Film and Television Awards:

Special Prize for Creativity for Other Film and Television Work:

Michaela Zákuťanská for the screenplay of Kavej (Slovakia)

Directed by Lukáš Zednikovič

Produced by noemo and Continental film

Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:

Petra Hanáková for the book We Have Our Own Film! Slovak Film Culture and Propaganda 1939–1945 / Máme svoj film! Slovenská filmová kultúra a propaganda 1939 - 1945

Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:

Feature or Television Film:

Hannah Dale for directing the short film So, tomorrow / Tak zajtra (Slovakia)

Documentary Film:

Rebeka Bizubová for directing Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)

Animated film:

Rebeka Vakrčková for directing and animating Feast / Hostina (Slovakia)

Special Mention for Producing:

Attila Forgács, Lucia Molnár Satinská, Csaba Molnár and Helena Osvaldová for producing the TV series Pressburg (Slovakia)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Rudolf Urc