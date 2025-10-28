What About Petey? Wins 2025 One World Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The Czech documentary What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? directed by Martin Trabalík won the main prize in the Slovakia and Czech Republic Human Rights section at the 26th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival One World .

A Special Mention, and also the DAFILMS.SK Award went to the Czech documentary Million Moments / Chvilky naděje by Amálie Kovářová.

The Georgia/Germany/Bulgarian coproduction 9-Month Contract won the new competition section European Glitch.

The International Documentary Film Festival One World took place 21 - 26 October 2025 in Bratislava. Organised by the non-profit organization People in Peril, it is the largest and oldest documentary event in Slovakia.

The festival now continues online. Between 27 October and 2 November 2025, audiences can watch a selection of eight films on the VOD platforms dafilms.sk and jedensvet.sk.

WINNERS:

Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Competition:

Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Award:

What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Trabalík

Special Mention:

Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)

Directed by Amálie Kovářová

Dafilms Award:

Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)

Directed by Amálie Kovářová

European Glitch Competition:

European Glitch Award:

9-Month Contract (Georgia, Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Ketevan Vašagašvili

Student Jury Award - At Second Glance:

Militantropos (Ukraine, Austria, France)

Directed by Alina Gorlova, Yelizaveta Smith, Simon Mozgovyi