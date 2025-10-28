28-10-2025

What About Petey? Wins 2025 One World Slovakia

    BRATISLAVA: The Czech documentary What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? directed by Martin Trabalík won the main prize in the Slovakia and Czech Republic Human Rights section at the 26th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival One World.

    A Special Mention, and also the DAFILMS.SK Award went to the Czech documentary Million Moments / Chvilky naděje by Amálie Kovářová.

    The Georgia/Germany/Bulgarian coproduction 9-Month Contract won the new competition section European Glitch.

    The International Documentary Film Festival One World took place 21 - 26 October 2025 in Bratislava. Organised by the non-profit organization People in Peril, it is the largest and oldest documentary event in Slovakia.

    The festival now continues online. Between 27 October and 2 November 2025, audiences can watch a selection of eight films on the VOD platforms dafilms.sk and jedensvet.sk.

    WINNERS:

    Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Competition:

    Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Award:
    What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? (Czech Republic)
    Director Martin Trabalík, @Šimon Lupták, source: FB pageDirected by Martin Trabalík

    Special Mention:
    Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Amálie Kovářová

    Dafilms Award:
    Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Amálie Kovářová

    European Glitch Competition:

    European Glitch Award:
    9-Month Contract (Georgia, Germany, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ketevan Vašagašvili

    Student Jury Award - At Second Glance:
    Militantropos (Ukraine, Austria, France)
    Directed by Alina Gorlova, Yelizaveta Smith, Simon Mozgovyi

