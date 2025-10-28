What About Petey? Wins 2025 One World Slovakia

A Special Mention, and also the DAFILMS.SK Award went to the Czech documentary Million Moments / Chvilky naděje by Amálie Kovářová.
The Georgia/Germany/Bulgarian coproduction 9-Month Contract won the new competition section European Glitch.
The International Documentary Film Festival One World took place 21 - 26 October 2025 in Bratislava. Organised by the non-profit organization People in Peril, it is the largest and oldest documentary event in Slovakia.
The festival now continues online. Between 27 October and 2 November 2025, audiences can watch a selection of eight films on the VOD platforms dafilms.sk and jedensvet.sk.
WINNERS:
Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Competition:
Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Award:
What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Trabalík
Special Mention:
Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)
Directed by Amálie Kovářová
Dafilms Award:
Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)
Directed by Amálie Kovářová
European Glitch Competition:
European Glitch Award:
9-Month Contract (Georgia, Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Ketevan Vašagašvili
Student Jury Award - At Second Glance:
Militantropos (Ukraine, Austria, France)
Directed by Alina Gorlova, Yelizaveta Smith, Simon Mozgovyi