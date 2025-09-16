Sound of Falling Wins 2025 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

PIEŠŤANY: The German drama Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen directed by Mascha Schilinski received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 20th IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 10 to 15 September 2025.

The Award of Literary Fund Cinematik.doc went to the Slovak documentary Chronicle / Letopis directed by Martin Kollár.

During the festival, the Slovak/Czech/Polish drama Father / Otec by Tereza Nvotová was announced as Slovakia’s contender for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Father was produced by DANAE Production (Slovakia) and coproduced by moloko film (Czech Republic) and Lava Films (Poland).

WINNERS:

Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:

Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)

Directed by Mascha Schilinski

Award of Literary Fund Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:

Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kollár

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo