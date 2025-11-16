Slovak Queer Film Festival 2025 Ready to Kick Off

Other sections are: Panorama – Contemporary Queer Cinema, Queer Czech-Slovakia, Classics, Focus: Sweden, and Children’s Zone. In all, over 60 films will screen, including titles from top-tier festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Sundance.
The 19th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival will take place from 19 to 25 November 2025 at the Lumiѐre Cinema and Kino Filme Europe in Bratislava.
The festival managed to take place even though the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic has blocked funding for LGBTI+ projects and events with a human-rights dimension.
The Slovak Queer Film Festival is financially supported by the Bratislava Self-government region, and also by the Open Society Foundation through the Ü Foundation Fund.
International Short Film Competition:
Andro (Germany)
Directed by Dominik Gasser
Chao Somnop Chet / Babička Nai (Cambodia, France, United States)
Directed by Chheangkea
Bingo (France)
Directed by Fanny Ruwet
Bull's Eye / Býčie oko (Serbia)
Directed by Petar Lakić
بِكَفِّي قَهْـر Ceasefire (Slovakia, Hungary)
Directed by Teodor Vladár
The Age of Flowering Plants / La era de las plantas con flor (Mexico)
Directed by Magaly Ugarte de Pablo
Dolls (United States)
Directed by Geena Rocero
A Bird Hit My Window and Now I'm a Lesbian (United States)
Directed by Carmela Murphy, AJ Dubler
Dragfox (United Kingdom, Switzerland)
Directed by Lisa Ott
Francisco (Spain)
Directed by Sergio Avellaneda Belmonte
GOOD BOY from Slovakia (Czech Republic)
Directed by Michael Bukovanský
Hoe Liefde en Ik Bevriend Raakten (the Netherlands)
Directed by Joris Spaanderman
Heelflip (Poland)
Directed by Andrzej Habas
Kotowari (France)
Directed by Coralie Watanabe Prosper
Flying Carpet / Tapete Voador (Portugal)
Directed by Justin Amorim
Meet Us In The Glitches (Slovakia)
Directed by Zoltán Baráth
Minefield (Mexico)
by Jonathan Anzo Alvarado
Carrotica (Germany)
Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman
I Bring You the News / Nesiem vám noviny (Slovakia)
Directed by Jakub Dúcky
Wrong Bathroom (United States)
Directed by Ragini Bhasin
Blown by the Silence / Odviate tichom (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrej Zelenec
Orgy Every Other Day (Germany, United States)
Directed by Samuel Döring
The Last Story on Earth (United States)
Directed by Aaron Immediato
Tell Her What Happened to Me / Fale a ela o que me aconteceu (Brazil)
Directed by Pethrus Tibúrcio
I Kiss Your Hand, Madam / Kezét Csókolom (Hungary)
Directed by Jeremy Luke Bolatag
Sauna Day / Sannapäiv (Estonia)
Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash
Bad Luck (Germany)
Directed by Jan Eilhardt
The First Step / La Première Marche (France)
Directed by Olivier Wright
Three (China, United States)
Directed by Amie Song
Three Courses / Tres Tiempos (Mexico)
Directed by Saúl Ornelas
Next Door / Nebenan (Germany)
Directed by Lukas März
The Harvest / Žatva (Slovakia)
Directed by Tamara Štofková