Slovak Queer Film Festival 2025 Ready to Kick Off

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak Queer Film Festival 2025 will have, for the third time, an international competition for Shorts, where films will vie for the Best Queer Short Film award, while one full competitive block will be dedicated exclusively to Slovak short film premieres.

Other sections are: Panorama – Contemporary Queer Cinema, Queer Czech-Slovakia, Classics, Focus: Sweden, and Children’s Zone. In all, over 60 films will screen, including titles from top-tier festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Sundance.

The 19th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival will take place from 19 to 25 November 2025 at the Lumiѐre Cinema and Kino Filme Europe in Bratislava.

The festival managed to take place even though the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic has blocked funding for LGBTI+ projects and events with a human-rights dimension.

The Slovak Queer Film Festival is financially supported by the Bratislava Self-government region, and also by the Open Society Foundation through the Ü Foundation Fund.

International Short Film Competition:

Andro (Germany)

Directed by Dominik Gasser

Chao Somnop Chet / Babička Nai (Cambodia, France, United States)

Directed by Chheangkea

Bingo (France)

Directed by Fanny Ruwet

Bull's Eye / Býčie oko (Serbia)

Directed by Petar Lakić

بِكَفِّي قَهْـر Ceasefire (Slovakia, Hungary)

Directed by Teodor Vladár

The Age of Flowering Plants / La era de las plantas con flor (Mexico)

Directed by Magaly Ugarte de Pablo

Dolls (United States)

Directed by Geena Rocero

A Bird Hit My Window and Now I'm a Lesbian (United States)

Directed by Carmela Murphy, AJ Dubler

Dragfox (United Kingdom, Switzerland)

Directed by Lisa Ott

Francisco (Spain)

Directed by Sergio Avellaneda Belmonte

GOOD BOY from Slovakia (Czech Republic)

Directed by Michael Bukovanský

Hoe Liefde en Ik Bevriend Raakten (the Netherlands)

Directed by Joris Spaanderman

Heelflip (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Habas

Kotowari (France)

Directed by Coralie Watanabe Prosper

Flying Carpet / Tapete Voador (Portugal)

Directed by Justin Amorim

Meet Us In The Glitches (Slovakia)

Directed by Zoltán Baráth

Minefield (Mexico)

by Jonathan Anzo Alvarado

Carrotica (Germany)

Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman

I Bring You the News / Nesiem vám noviny (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Dúcky

Wrong Bathroom (United States)

Directed by Ragini Bhasin

Blown by the Silence / Odviate tichom (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrej Zelenec

Orgy Every Other Day (Germany, United States)

Directed by Samuel Döring

The Last Story on Earth (United States)

Directed by Aaron Immediato

Tell Her What Happened to Me / Fale a ela o que me aconteceu (Brazil)

Directed by Pethrus Tibúrcio

I Kiss Your Hand, Madam / Kezét Csókolom (Hungary)

Directed by Jeremy Luke Bolatag

Sauna Day / Sannapäiv (Estonia)

Directed by Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

Bad Luck (Germany)

Directed by Jan Eilhardt

The First Step / La Première Marche (France)

Directed by Olivier Wright

Three (China, United States)

Directed by Amie Song

Three Courses / Tres Tiempos (Mexico)

Directed by Saúl Ornelas

Next Door / Nebenan (Germany)

Directed by Lukas März

The Harvest / Žatva (Slovakia)

Directed by Tamara Štofková