BOX OFFICE: Tereza Nvotova´s Father Tops Slovak Box Office

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Polish drama Father / Otec directed by Tereza Nvotová keeps its first position in the charts after three weeks in Slovak cinemas. The film was also selected as Slovakia’s candidate for the 98th Academy awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Father has had 70,761 admissions and 510,799 EUR gross after the third weekend, according to the Union of the Slovak Distributors.

As a comparison, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle by Haruo Sotozaki, which also premiered three weeks ago, has 18,101 admissions and 148, 322 EUR gross, while Super Charlie by Jon Holmberg has 11,344 admissions and 76,433 EUR gross in three weeks.

Father, which is based on real events, tells the story of a man who has everything until one tragic summer day, when he realises too late that the infant daughter he thought he dropped off at the nursery is actually still locked in the back of the car.

The film is produced by Slovak DANAE Production in coproduction with Czech´s moloko film, Polish Lava Films and the Czech Television, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Polish Film Institute.

Father had its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition of the 82nd Venice Film Festival and was released in Slovak cinemas on 11 September 2025 by CinemArt SK.

