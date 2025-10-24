24-10-2025

International Documentary Film Festival One World 2025 Underway in Slovakia

    International Documentary Film Festival One World 2025 Underway in Slovakia source: One World (Fb)

    BRATISLAVA: The 26th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival One World is taking place 21 - 26 October 2025 in Bratislava. It is the largest and oldest documentary event in Slovakia.

    Six Slovak and Czech long documentaries are competing in the Slovakia and the Czech Republic for Human Rights section.

    In addition to the traditional section, for the first time, the new competition section European Glitch focuses on experimental and innovative documentary filmmaking from across Europe. This section presents a selection of first and second long films by young and talented European directors.

    The festival is organised by the non-profit organisation People in Peril.

    Slovakia and Czech Republic for Human Rights Competition Lineup:

    Million Moments / Chvilky naděje (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Amálie Kovářová

    Open / Hranice vernosti (Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Fabianová

    Replanted / Sanatórium Nádej (Slovakia)
    Directed by Andrea Kalinová

    Resilience / Při zemi (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Elšík

    What About Petey? / Co s Péťou? (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Trabalík

    Where the Stork Lands with Amália / Tam, kde bocian pristál s Amáliou (Slovakia, Hungary)
    Directed by Tomáš Bačo, Sabina Pappová

    European Glitch Competition Lineup:

    Far from Being Lipizzans / Noch lange keine Lipizzaner (Austria)
    Directed by Olga Kosanović

    The Empty Grave / Das Leere Grab (Germany, United Republic of Tanzania)
    Directed by Cece Mlay, Agnes Lisa Wegner

    9-Month Contract (Georgia, Germany, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ketevan Vašagašvili

