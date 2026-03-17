Slovak Filmmakers Win Big at 33rd Czech Lion Awards

PRAGUE: Slovak filmmakers received a significant number of awards at the 33rd edition of the Czech Film and Television Academy Czech Lion Awards .

The Czech/Slovak/Italian coproduction Caravan / Karavan by Zuzana Kirchnerová won the Best Film and also earned Slovak actress Juliána Brutovská the Best Supporting Actress award. The film was produced by MasterFilm and nutprodukcia, and coproduced by Tempesta, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television, Amygdala Pictures, and innogy.

Young Slovak director Katarína Gramatová received the Best Director award for Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Hore je nebo, v doline som ja. The film was produced by DRYEYE Film and NOCHI FILM and coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio.

The Best Animated Film Award went to the Slovak/Czech/Slovenian/French coproduction Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec. The film was produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, and Vivement Lundi!, and coproduced by the Czech Television, the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, and Pictanovo.

Slovak musician and composer Jonatán Pastirčák was presented with the award in the Best Music category for his work on Czech/Slovak Broken Voices / Sbormistr by Ondřej Provazník, produced by endorfilm and coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, and Barrandov Studio.

The Czech Lions were held on 14 March 2026 in Prague.