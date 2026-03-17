Seablindness Wins Febiofest 2026

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:
Main Award:
Seablindness (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Smetanová
Special Mention:
Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)
Directed by Terézia Halamová
In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:
Main Award:
To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
Coproduced by ForeFilms
Supported by Eurimages
Special Mention:
The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner's Mind
Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre