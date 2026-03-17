17-03-2026

Seablindness Wins Febiofest 2026

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    Seablindness by Tereza Smetanová Seablindness by Tereza Smetanová source: SFU

    BRATISLAVA: The Slovak short film Seablindness by Tereza Smetanová was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while Ukrainian/Lithuanian coproduction To The Victory! / За Перемогу! by Valentyn Vasyanovych was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (11 - 17 March 2026).

    The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

    Main Award:
    Seablindness (Slovakia)
    Directed by Tereza Smetanová

    Special Mention:
    Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Terézia Halamová

    In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

    Main Award:
    To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych
    Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films
    Coproduced by ForeFilms
    Supported by Eurimages

    Special Mention:
    The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner's Mind 
    Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker 
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Published in Slovakia

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