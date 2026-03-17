Seablindness Wins Febiofest 2026

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak short film Seablindness by Tereza Smetanová was awarded Best Film in the Short Films section, while Ukrainian/Lithuanian coproduction To The Victory! / За Перемогу! by Valentyn Vasyanovych was awarded Best Film in the Long Films section of the In the Heart of Europe Competition at the 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (11 - 17 March 2026).

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

In the Heart of Europe Competition - Short Films:

Main Award:

Seablindness (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Smetanová

Special Mention:

Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic)

Directed by Terézia Halamová

In the Heart of Europe Competition – Long Films:

Main Award:

To The Victory! / За Перемогу! (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych

Produced by Arsenal Films, M-Films

Coproduced by ForeFilms

Supported by Eurimages

Special Mention:

The Other Side of Summer / Na druhé straně léta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner's Mind

Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, Czech Television, Sleepwalker

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre