Winners of Bratislava Industry Days 2026

BRATISLAVA: Slovak project She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It directed by Eva Sajanová won the Best Febio Pitch Award at the Bratislava Industry Days ( BID ), held 15 – 17 March within the 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (11 - 17 March 2026).

Seventeen projects in various stages of development or production took part in Work in Progress, BID’s main event.

Bratislava Industry Days is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs and the Slovak Film Institute with financial support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the International Visegrad Fund, and the Slovak Audiovisual Producers’ Association

Febiofest Bratislava is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.

Bratislava Industry Days Winners:

Best Febio Pitch Award:

She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová

Produced be NINJA film

Coproduced by FTF VŠMU

Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:

The Hour between Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Terézia Halamová

Produced by Other Stories

Coproduced by guča films

Tatino Film Award:

Attention Whores (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Produced by nutprodukcia

Coproduced by nutprodukce

MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

9 Months (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Ahaliieva

Produced by FTF VŠMU

Krakow Film Festival and DocLab Poland Award:

Residence Permit (Ukraine)

Directed by Alla Mitiukova

Produced by Alla Mitiukova

Coproduced by Terra Incognita

DAE Talent Encouragement Award:

Kyiv Under My Wheels (Ukraine)

Directed by Marina Baibarza

Produced by Process Films

Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:

RAW (Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Kováč

Produced by Mediapulz