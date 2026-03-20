Winners of Bratislava Industry Days 2026

Seventeen projects in various stages of development or production took part in Work in Progress, BID’s main event.
Bratislava Industry Days is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs and the Slovak Film Institute with financial support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the International Visegrad Fund, and the Slovak Audiovisual Producers’ Association
Febiofest Bratislava is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.
Bratislava Industry Days Winners:
Best Febio Pitch Award:
She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová
Produced be NINJA film
Coproduced by FTF VŠMU
Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
The Hour between Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Terézia Halamová
Produced by Other Stories
Coproduced by guča films
Tatino Film Award:
Attention Whores (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Alica Bednáriková
Produced by nutprodukcia
Coproduced by nutprodukce
MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
9 Months (Slovakia)
Directed by Anna Ahaliieva
Produced by FTF VŠMU
Krakow Film Festival and DocLab Poland Award:
Residence Permit (Ukraine)
Directed by Alla Mitiukova
Produced by Alla Mitiukova
Coproduced by Terra Incognita
DAE Talent Encouragement Award:
Kyiv Under My Wheels (Ukraine)
Directed by Marina Baibarza
Produced by Process Films
Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
RAW (Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Kováč
Produced by Mediapulz