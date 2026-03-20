20-03-2026

Winners of Bratislava Industry Days 2026

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    Attention Whores by Alica Bednáriková Attention Whores by Alica Bednáriková credit: Nutprodukce

    BRATISLAVA: Slovak project She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It directed by Eva Sajanová won the Best Febio Pitch Award at the Bratislava Industry Days (BID), held 15 – 17 March within the 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (11 - 17 March 2026).

    Seventeen projects in various stages of development or production took part in Work in Progress, BID’s main event.

    Bratislava Industry Days is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs and the Slovak Film Institute with financial support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the International Visegrad Fund, and the Slovak Audiovisual Producers’ Association

    Febiofest Bratislava is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Visegrad Fund.

    Bratislava Industry Days Winners:

    Best Febio Pitch Award:
    She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It (Slovakia)
    Directed by Eva Sajanová
    Produced be NINJA film
    Coproduced by FTF VŠMU

    Cineuropa Work in Progress Award:
    The Hour between Dog and Wolf (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Terézia Halamová
    Produced by Other Stories
    Coproduced by guča films

    Tatino Film Award:
    Attention Whores (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Alica Bednáriková
    Produced by nutprodukcia
    Coproduced by nutprodukce

    MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
    9 Months (Slovakia)
    Directed by Anna Ahaliieva
    Produced by FTF VŠMU

    Krakow Film Festival and DocLab Poland Award:
    Residence Permit (Ukraine)
    Directed by Alla Mitiukova
    Produced by Alla Mitiukova
    Coproduced by Terra Incognita

    DAE Talent Encouragement Award:
    Kyiv Under My Wheels (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marina Baibarza
    Produced by Process Films

    Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
    RAW (Slovakia)
    Directed by Veronika Kováč
    Produced by Mediapulz

    Published in Slovakia

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