OBITUARY: Marian Urban

BRATISLAVA: Slovak screenwriter and producer Marian Urban, who played a key role in the development of contemporary Slovak cinema, has died at the age of 74. He was also a member of the FNE Board.

Anna Franklin, general director Film New Europe, “Marian Urban was not only an important producer he was a friend and a founding member of the Film New Europe Association and the board member for Slovakia for many years. I met with him many times over the years and his support and belief in our work was vital to us. He never asked anything for himself only how he could help. He will be greatly missed."

Born in Trenčín, Urban studied film and television dramaturgy and screenwriting at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (VŠMU), graduating in 1976. From 1977 to 1992 he worked as a dramaturg at the Slovak Film Production Bratislava – Koliba, where he collaborated on numerous documentary projects and began a long-standing creative partnership with musician and filmmaker Dezider Ursiny. Together they directed the award-winning documentaries Orderlies / Sanitrárovci (1980) and Bagpiper Antalík / Gajdoš Antalík (1982).

Urban also directed several documentary films, including A Brief Report on Flying / Krátka správa o lietaní (1983), Man, Don’t Be Angry… / Človeče, nehnevaj sa… (1988), and Landscape After the Whipping / Krajina po výprasku (1993). As a dramaturg, he collaborated with leading Slovak filmmakers on films such as The Scout / Rozviedčik (1982, directed by Dušan Rapoš) and Silence / Ticho (1988) by Martin Šulík. He was the screenwriter of the feature film Emotional Education of Dascha / Citová výchova jednej Daše (1980), directed by Ján Zeman and produced by Slovak Film Production Bratislava – Koliba.

Following the transformation of the Slovak film industry in the early 1990s, Urban became a central figure in independent production. He co-founded ALEF Studio in 1992 and later established the ALEF FILM & MEDIA production company, through which he produced numerous acclaimed films.

Together with writer Peter Pišťanek, Urban co-wrote the screenplay for Rivers of Babylon (1998), directed by Vladimír Balco and produced by his ALEF FILM & MEDIA in coproduction with the Slovak Television and Radio. The film received several national awards. Their collaboration continued with The Hostage / Rukojemník (2014), directed by Juraj Nvota, produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA in coproduction with the Czech Television and the Slovak Television and Radio, on which Urban worked as producer and co-screenwriter.

Among his most notable productions was Dušan Hanák’s internationally awarded documentary Paper Heads / Papierové hlavy (1995). Urban maintained a long-term creative collaboration with director Juraj Nvota, producing feature films including Cruel Joys / Kruté radosti (2002), produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA in coproduction with the Slovak Television and Radio, Music / Muzika (2007), produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA and box! Film- und Fernsehproduktions GmbH in coproduction with cine plus Leipzig GmbH (Germany), awarded multiple Sun in a Net Awards, and Johanka’s Secret / Johankino tajomstvo (2015), produced again by ALEF FILM & MEDIA in coproduction with the Slovak Television and Radio.

He also participated in major international coproductions, including the Academy Award–nominated Želary (2003), directed by Ondřej Trojan and produced by Total Helpart T.H.A. in coproduction with ALEF FILM & MEDIA, the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio, Dor Film Produktionsgesellschaft GmbH and ORF. Later projects included I, Olga Hepnarová / Já, Olga Hepnarová (2016) directed by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda (produced by Black Balance and coproduced with Media Brigade, ALEF FILM & MEDIA, Love.FRAME, Spoon, Barrandov Studios, Michael Samuelson Lighting Prague, FAMU, Arizona Productions and Odra Film), Il Boemo (2022), directed by Petr Václav (produced by Mimesis Film in coproduction with Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, and Magiclab) and the upcoming Czech/Slovak feature film Wirbel by Tomáš Hubáček (produced by Mimesis Film and Sentimentafilm).

Beyond filmmaking, Urban was deeply involved in shaping the professional environment of the Slovak audiovisual culture. He was a co-founder and president of the Association of Slovak Audiovisual Producers (SAPA), a member of the European Film Academy and the Slovak and Film Television Academy, and served on expert committees of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. He also taught at the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (VŠMU), where he educated generations of producers and filmmakers.

Marian Urban remained creatively active until the end of his life, most recently developing a documentary film about writer Peter Pišťanek.