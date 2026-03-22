FNE at Febiofest Bratislava 2026: Projects Showcased at Works in Progress Pitchings – Bratislava Industry Days

BRATISLAVA: Seventeen projects were showcased at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry ( BID ), held 15 – 17 March at the 33rd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (11 - 17 March 2026).

Experimental documentary She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn’t Know Why She Did It directed by Eva Sajanová won the Best Febio Pitch Award.

The Works in Progress presentations took place during two days. In this edition, 17 projects from the Central European region in various stages of development/production, a mixture of fiction, documentary, and animated films, both features and shorts were presented.

WORK IN PROGRESS PROJECTS SHOWCASED AT BRATISLAVA INDUSTRY DAYS 2026:

Projects in Development and Preproduction:

Attention Whores (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Attention Whores, a feature film currently in development, tells the story of Johana and Marika (both 16). Their bond thrives on rivalry and provocation. At an elite Slovak high school, they pull pranks and compete for attention, constantly testing how far they can go. Marika, already sexually experienced, flaunts it and treats Johana like she’s still a child. Tired of living in her shadow, Johana becomes desperate to prove herself. When Marika proposes a dangerous game to see who can seduce their new teacher first, Johana agrees, unaware of how quickly the game will cease to be one.

“We are now in state of financing the production, our aim is to shoot next Summer 2027. We are seeking a third coproducer from an European country, we are open to discuss several position in production and postproduction, and we are looking also for sales agents for our film,” said producer Valeria Borkovcová.

Attention Whores is produced by Jakub Viktorín (nutprodukcia, Slovakia) and coproduced by Valeria Borkovcová and Tomáš Hrubý (nutprodukce, Czech Republic).

Residence Permit / Дозвіл на проживання (Ukraine, Georgia)

Directed by Alla Mitiukova

Residence Permit is a documentary film currently in development. It is a reflection of the story of a Ukrainian filmmaker, born in Siberia, who travels across the Caucasus, Moldova, and Eastern Ukraine to confront the ruins left by her country of birth, meeting people marked by occupation, erasure, and fractured identity.

“Currently we are in the state of development and we are focused on finding protagonists in each country. We are looking for production partners and finding opportunities for supporting project development and allowing the project to move into production,” said director and producer Alla Mitiukova.

The film is produced by Alla Mitiukova and coproduced by Giorgi Mukhadze and Giorgi Kobalia (Terra Incognita, Georgia).

Believing / Glauben (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Özgür Anil

Believing is a feature film currently in development. It tells the story of Ibrahim and Emre, who lose their family in a fire. The brothers try to overcome their trauma through their strict faith in God. They receive support from the secular couple Leyla and Bernhard, who take the brothers in. While Emre becomes part of a new community with the help of his foster parents, Ibrahim completely isolates himself. He becomes increasingly radicalised and believes he can bring order back into his shattered world by carrying out a terrorist attack.

“It‘s currently set up as an Austrian/German coproduction, we are applying for production funding this summer, and plan to shoot in 2027. We are currently looking for sales agents and potential coproduction partners, who are interested in projects who deals with socially relevant topics and it's determined to look beyond newspaper headlines,” said director Özgür Anil about the project.

The film is produced by Christian Bachmann (Wega Film, Austria) and coproduced by Dorothe Beinemeier (Red Balloon Film, Germany).

The Hour between Dog and Wolf / Hodina medzi psom a vlkom (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Terézia Halamová

This feature film currently in late development tells the story of Rudo, who is an irresponsible male stripper about to go on his first dance tour through small towns of Central-Eastern Europe with a group of strippers. He finds comfort in his new profession, where people pay for his company, granting him a temporary escape from his fear of abandonment and hurt. But his world begins to crumble as the other group members seem to be going their separate ways. Spontaneous romantic experiences on the road don’t fulfil him as he’d expected, so he starts looking for euphoria somewhere else, mainly in drugs and endless parties.

“We are still searching for partners, coproducers, and we would like to talk to festival programers and sales agents,“ said producer Natália Pavlove.

The film is produced by Natália Pavlove (Other Stories, Czech Republic) and coproduced by Matej Sotník (gucafilms, Slovakia).

Underneath the Waves / Hullámok csendje (Hungary)

Directed by Daniel Washington

Ir’s a documentary currently in development. Upon digging herself out a mass grave, Angéla Lakatos becomes the matriarch of the only Roma family to survive the extermination of her city’s community during the Holocaust. Her story, told through her descendants, who themselves grapple with inherited trauma, weaves together with an amateur historian’s efforts to shine a light on the nearly-forgotten grave site. Through their struggles, Underneath the Waves traces the echoes of this killing into the modern day.

“Since we don‘t have funding for documentary development in our country, we are actively looking for coproducers, fundings, broadcasters and sales agents,” said producer Timea Huszár.

The film is produced by Timea Huszár (ULab, Hungary).

In the Name of Ukraine / Іменем України (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Vyacheslav Turyanytsya

In the Name of Ukraine is a short fiction film currently in development. Timur, a 35-year-old National Police officer in Kyiv, goes undercover to a private kinky party to gather video evidence against its organisers for allegedly running a place of debauchery. Struggling with the tension between duty and desire, he navigates a world of masked hedonism. As the lines between his professional role and personal experience blur, Timur confronts unexpected emotions. Against the backdrop of Ukraine's political landscape, the investigation takes an unforeseen turn, challenging his sense of morality and identity.

“We are in development, applying for French funds and broadcaster, and we are still looking for international partners and coproducers,” said producer Quentin Just.

The film is produced by Inna Lastochkina (Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema, Ukraine) and coproduced by Quentin Just (Vents Contraires, France).

The Zone / Pásmo (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Michal Baláž

The Zone is a feature film currently in development. In a desolate border zone of a totalitarian state, a priest turned smuggler leads a fallen professor and a hunted young outlaw through hostile wilderness toward freedom. Pursued by soldiers led by a sadistic and vengeful Captain, and driven by their own guilt, they face betrayal, violence, and a fierce young woman of the land (Deva), whose presence blurs salvation and doom. The Zone is a stark, poetic, political western about survival, faith, and the borders men build to keep others out and themselves trapped within. It is about crossing the line beyond which there is no way back.

“We currently have the sixth draft of the script, we will finalise the script this May, we have key cast, locations, and we are finalising the creative team. We hope to lock in financing in the summer of 2027 and start shooting in the autumn of 2027. We are still looking for TV coproducers in all countries of coproduction and sales agents,” said Vanessa Biermannová, coproducer of the film.

The film is produced by Ivan Ostrochovský (escadra, Slovakia) and coproduced by Vanessa Biermannová (IN Film Praha,Czech Republic).

RAW (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Veronika Kováč

RAW is a documentary currently in development, which explores the complexity of surrogacy, a practice in which a woman carries a child for intended parents. Moving between the lived reality of a surrogate mother, the memories of a daughter born through surrogacy, and the intimate testimony of an infertile woman longing for a child, the film offers a raw experience of what it means to desire a child, to carry one, and to be born within an agreement where intimacy and commerce collide. Three women who never meet are linked by emotions and memories, offering a female-centered perspective on the value of children and women's bodies, and on how seemingly simple decisions can impact many lives in their small world.

“This year we want to continue filming with Olivia in Ukraine, complete shooting days with Nikol and establish contacts with several intended mothers. We would like to start the preproduction stage. At this moment we are looking for coproducers who are in harmony with the idea and for additional funding, “ said producer Maia Martiniak.

The film is produced by Maia Martiniak (Mediapulz, Slovakia).

The Crack / Szczelina (Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Katarzyna Iskra

This feature film, currently in development, tells the story of Róża, a talented pianist, who suffers a crisis when anxiety and disturbing sounds from a medical exam block her playing. She retreats to her mountain hometown, reconnecting with Teresa, a childhood friend who leads a girls’ choir. Fascinated by her intuitive singing, Róża tries to save her talent. After a conflict with Teresa’s husband, Róża takes her to a quarry, where her voice awakens something in Róża’s own. When Teresa disappears, Róża is accused of obsession and interrogated but released. Listening to silence, she discovers a new music blending Teresa’s voice, nature, and her own, finding harmony.

“The location we shoot in is close to the border with Slovakia, and I found many locations in Slovakia, so we are open to talk about possible collaborations. We are seeking coproducers, regional funds, festivals, distributors, “ said director Katarzyna Iskra.

The film is produced by Dorota Schleiss (ASF Studio, Poland) and coproduced by Giacun Cadiff (ZAS Film AG, Switzerland).

9 Months / 9 mesiacov (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Ahaliieva

9 Months is a short fiction film currently in preproduction. Inspired by true events, 9 Months sheds light on the ongoing deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia, an atrocity still happening today. When 18-year-old Ksenia learns that her younger brother has been adopted by a Russian family, she embarks on a dangerous journey to reclaim him, facing borders, bureaucracy, and propaganda that has turned him against her. Her fight is not only for her brother, but for his stolen childhood and the bond that war tried to erase.

“We are in a very late stage of preproduction with the first part of the shooting scheduled for the beginning of April 2026. We are seeking sales agents and festival programmers who will be willing to talk with us about the next steps of the project, which we are about to make in these months,” said producer Tereza Kravecová.

The film is produced by Tereza Kravecová and Emília Širotníková (Academy of Performing Arts, Slovakia).

Projects in Production:

66852 / Reimagined (Slovakia)

Directed by Radek Ševčík

66852 / Reimagined is a short documentary currently in production. In 1941, Leo Kowal, a Slovak Nazi officer, was sent to a concentration camp for having sex with his male colleague. His death left no evidence. An essayistic collage of personal letters, Gestapo interrogation transcripts, and parodic adaptation of SS gay-persecution manual reveal how homophobia lives in the language to this day. A young gay filmmaker retraces Kowal's story, filling the gaps in memory and cold evidence with his intimate thoughts. He asks what it means to inherit such documents, and how to confront shame around gay sex while examining a figure who was both a criminal and victim.

“Our budget is 12,000 EUR and we have a small support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, however about 30% of the budget is not covered yet, so we are currently fundraising. The production phase should be finished by April and the entire film is planned to be complete by the end of June 2026. We are looking for support and distribution possibilities,” said director and producer Radek Ševčík during the presentation.

The film is produced by Natália Uhrinová (Academy of Performing Arts, Slovakia) and coproduced by Radek Ševčík (tucnak.art, Slovakia).

Dakto (Slovakia)

Directed by Alisa Ladeyshchikova

Dakto is a short animated horror currently in production. Lonely and ill, Anna spends Christmas Eve in isolation, rejected by villagers and carolers. In desperation, she calls for the mysterious “Dakto,” a being standing between life and death. He draws her into a haunting dance that promises belonging but leads her toward the final embrace of death. By morning, the house is empty, and crows peck at the bowl of porridge left at her door.

“So far we recorded the orchestral part of the soundtrack with musicians, now we are finalising the electronical part of the music soundtrack and dialogues and we are heading towards sound design and mixing. Currently we are looking for animators who work in software Moho as well as artists experienced with aftereffects, and additional fundings,” said producer Samuel Pivarči.

The film is produced by Samuel Pivarči (Academy of Performing Arts, Slovakia).

Kyiv Under My Wheels / Київ під моїми колесami (Ukraine)

Directed by Marina Baibarza

Kyiv Under My Wheels is a short documentary currently in production. It follows the story of a Ukrainian film director, who drives a taxi through war-torn Kyiv. As she and her passengers speak to the city with their fears, memories, and hopes, she searches for one quiet moment to hear herself again.

“We've shot approximately 40 minutes of material for now. We are after the first phase of production, which covers the winter part of the story. We are planning to continue with production in summer. We are looking for funds, coproducers, distributors, sales agents and partners,” said director and producer Marina Baibarza.

The film is produced by Marina Baibarza (Process Films, Ukraine).

She Just Walked into the Room and She Doesn't Know Why She Did It / Práve som prišla do izby a neviem prečo som to urobila (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová

This experimental short documentary currently in production explores Alzheimer’s disease and the care for elderly family members from the perspective of a young woman, a family member “who doesn’t yet have to worry about it.” The short film-performance explores the dilemma of staying or leaving and the issue of unpaid care work through the metaphor of stones. Until when is a memory lapse funny and innocent, and at what point does it have the power to change absolutely everything?

“Recently we've finished the shooting and we are slowly moving to postproduction with the final film expected in late summer of 2026. We believe that this film might be interesting for anyone who likes to push the boundaries of filmmaking. At the moment we are looking for film festivals, distributors and sales agents,” said producer Michaela Kaliská.

The film is produced by Michaela Kaliská and Erika Paulinská (NINJA film, Slovakia) in collaboration with Hana Adámiková (Academy of Performing Arts, Slovakia).

Projects in Postproduction:

Limits to Our Pain / Hranice našej bolesti (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kvet Nguyễn

An experimental short documentary currently in postproduction, the film tells the story of Oanh, a Slovak-Vietnamese woman, who recalls her 1990s childhood with Hana in Czechoslovakia, where xenophobia began shaping post-socialist life. This mosaic documentary combines archival materials, photographs, and staged scenes to reconstruct an individual past against the backdrop of historical change. The film gives voice to a minority experience and shows how even a small story can hold up a mirror to society.

“We are planning to finalise the film by the end of 2026. We would like to meet anybody who would like to help us to bring this film to the audience, especially festivals, sales agents, distributors,” said producer Michaela Kaliská.

The film is produced by Michaela Kaliská and Erika Paulinská (NINJA film, Slovakia) and coproduced by Wanda Kaprálová and Klára Mamojková (CLAW films, Czech Republic).

Raid / Razia (Austria, Slovakia)

Directed by Kristína Leidenfrostová

Raid is a documentary currently in postproduction. When disturbing testimonies of police brutality against Roma settlers spread from a nearby village in eastern Slovakia, Igor, a Roma survivor of a 2013 police raid, steps in to help. He must face not only images of violence that begin to return to his mind, but also the limits of what someone on the margins of society can do, including his efforts to get his young nephew Martin out of the settlement. Through children’s battle games and the magical dimension of recurring nightmares, the film highlights the importance of collective memory and understanding in a deeply divided society.

“We are in the late editing stage, we expect the completion in the summer of 2026, and we are open to discuss possible cooperations” said producer Matej Sotník.

The film is produced by Jürgen Karasek and Alice Karasek (Soleil Film, Austria) and coproduced by Matej Sotník (guča film, Slovakia).

Animal / Zvíře (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Milada Těšitelová

This feature film, currently in postproduction, tells the story of Fany, who is trying hard to fit into the suburbs full of perfect families, but her world turns upside down when she gives birth to a cat. Faced with the cult-like ideal of perfect motherhood, she quickly discovers just how unbearable this pressure can become.

“Currently we finished shooting and started editing. Our plan is to complete the film until the end of September 2026, maybe a little bit earlier depending on the festival premiere. We would like to talk to festivals, sales agents, distributors, who are interested in strong first feature films and female led stories,” said producer Barbara Janišová Feglová.

The film is produced by Julie Marková Žáčková (NOCHI film, Czech Republic) and Barbara Janišová Feglová (HITCHHIKER Cinema, Slovakia) and coproduced by Czech Television.