PRODUCTION: Slovak Director Mariana Čengel Solčanská Shoots Autobus

BRATISLAVA: The acclaimed Slovak filmmaker Mariana Čengel Solčanská has started shooting her new project, the historical drama Autobus (working title). The story set during the Slovak National Uprising (1944) is a reverence to the founding generation of Slovak theatre and cinema.

Director Andrej Bagar (1900-1966) reacts to the Wehrmacht invasion by forming a mobile theatre troupe to support the Slovak National Uprising. Traveling in an old bus, the group of ten artists performs for soldiers and civilians to boost morale and discreetly spread vital information. This "Front-line Theater" became a unique phenomenon of national resistance, blending art with the fight for freedom. Despite the constant risk of the ultimate sacrifice, their mission remains a legendary chapter in the Slovak cultural history.

Peter Oszlík, who is the head of the artistic ensemble of the “Andrej Bagar” Theater in Nitra, plays the lead. The main cast includes Róbert Jakab, Natália Gadzmanová, Martin Pallay, Lukáš Pelč, Radoslava Caldová, and Lukáš Herc.

The current shooting stage between 8 to 27 April consists of 10 shooting days. In the autumn of 2026 there will be a second stage of the shooting, consisting of 20 shooting days. Czech cinematographer Tomáš Sysel is lensing.

'The first stage of filming is taking place in Hlohovec at the Empire Theatre - the oldest theatre building in Slovakia, the Museum of Natural History in Bratislava, and various locations in Nitra. The second stage is expected to focus primarily on outdoor locations in northern Slovakia,' representatives from Trigon Production told FNE.

Patrik Pašš of Slovakia’s Trigon Production is producing in coproduction with The factory, the Slovak Radio and Television, and QQ Studio Ostrava (Czech Republic).

The estimated budget is around 2.2 m EUR. The development and production of the film were supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund (avf.sk).

The film is expected to be finished by the second half of 2026, the premiere is planned for January 2027.

Bontonfilm will distribute Autobus in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Trigon Production (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

The factory (Slovakia)

Slovak Radio and Television (Slovakia)

QQ Studio Ostrava (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Screenwriter: Mariana Čengel Solčanská

DoP: Tomáš Sysel

Souysel

Sound: Miloš Gluvňa

Costume design: Ivana Struhárová

Set design: Branislav Mihálik

Cast: Peter Oszlík, Róbert Jakab, Natália Gadzmanová, Martin Pallay, Lukáš Pelč, Radoslava Caldová, Lukáš Herc, Dávid Hartl, Michal Kinik, Marko Igonda, Jakub Rybárik, Ladislav Ladomirják, Juraj Hrčka, Michal Režný