17-03-2026

PRODUCTION: Attila Vidnyánszky’s Very Merry to Be Released in November 2026

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    Very Merry by Attila Vidnyánszky shooting Very Merry by Attila Vidnyánszky shooting credit: Úri muri produkció , Marian Szeidl

    BUDAPEST: Very Merry / Úri muri, megazisten! directed by Attila Vidnyánszky, which brings Zsigmond Móricz’s 1928 classic novel to life on the big screen, is currently in postproduction with the theatrical release set for November 2026. The film was partially shot at the NFI Studios in Fót.

    The comprehensive development and expansion of the National Fillm Institute’s studio complex in Fót is of historical significance to the film industry. The durable, adaptable, outdoor 19th-century city set complex built as part of the development is a long-term investment in the domestic film industry’s infrastructure, which has been enthusiastically embraced by both domestic and international filmmakers. It has already served as the setting for, among others, the muddy Pest-Buda of the Reform Era, luxurious Vienna, romantic English towns, and most recently, Zsigmond Móricz’s Great Plain town, Debrecen.

    After more than a year of preparation, the crew spent 43 days filming in June and July 2025. Filming locations also included Debrecen, the Hortobágy plains and farmlands, as well as Dömsöd, Kunpuszta, and Szabadszállás.

    Attila Vidnyánszky was assisted in adapting the novel by screenwriter György Lukácsy and dramaturg Zoltán Belinszki. Main cast includes: Zsolt Trill, József Szarvas, Ádám Schnell, Nándor Berettyán, and Sándor Berettyán.

    Attila Csáki of Cameofilm produced the film with a production budget of 2,688,800 EUR / 1.054 billion HUF, entirely covered by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

    The first trailer of the film is expected in May 2026.

    Attila Vidnyánszky previously directed a stage adaptation of Very Merry at the Debrecen Csokonai National Theater in 2008. He has been the director of the Hungarian National Theater in Budapest since 2013.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Cameofilm (Hungary)

    Credits:
    Director: Attila Vidnyánszky
    Screenwriters: György Lukácsy, Attila Vidnyánszky
    DoP: Márk Győri
    Production designer: Viktória Horváth
    Costume designer: Krisztina Berzsenyi
    Composer: Tamás Szarka
    Cast: Zsolt Trill, József Szarvas, Ádám Schnell, Nándor Berettyán, Sándor Berettyán, Hanga Martos, Nelli Szűcs, Viktória Tarpai, Jószef Varga, Attila Kristán, Péter Herczegh, József Rácz

     

    Published in Hungary

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