Slovak Cinema Draws Over 1 Million Admissions Despite a Drop in New Releases

The data comes from the 23rd annual Report on the State of the Slovak Audiovisual Industry in 2025, published by the Creative Europe Desk Slovakia in cooperation with the Slovak Film Institute (SFU).

In 2025, the industry saw a 21% drop in production, with only 36 Slovak films produced compared to 46 titles generated in both 2023 and 2024.

A total of 42 Slovak films premiered locally, making up 14% of the country's total distribution list. In total, Slovak cinemas hosted a staggering number of 363 premieres last year, averaging nearly one new film every single day.

Whether these shifts represent a permanent trend or just a seasonal fluctuation remains to be seen in 2026.