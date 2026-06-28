28-06-2026

Everytime and Supporting Role Win Art Film Fest 2026

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    Fatih Akin Fatih Akin photo: Peter Stas

    KOŠICE: Everytime by Austrian director Sandra Wollner won the Blue Angel in the International Competition of the 32nd Art Film Fest, while Supporting Role by Georgian director Ana Urushadze won the main prize in the Competition of Central and Eastern European Films.

    For the second time in the IFF Art Film history, a FIPRESCI Jury Award was announced. It went to the Bulgarian/German/Czech Made in EU by Stephan Komandarev, which also received a Special Mention in the Competition of Central and Eastern European Films.

    The Actor‘s Mission Award was bestowed upon the Slovak actress Anna Šišková, while the Golden Camera Award for significant contribution to cinema was received by German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.

    The festival took place in Košice, Slovakia, 19 – 25 June 2026.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Feature Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Everytime (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Sandra Wollner

    Best Director:
    Sandra Wollner for Everytime (Germany, Austria)

    Best Actress:
    Imogen Poots in The Chronology of Water (USA, France, Latvia, UK)
    Directed by Kristen Stewart
    Produced CG Cinema International, Forma Pro Films, Scott Free Productions, NeverMind Productions, and Mingo, in association with Curious Gremlin, Freemantle, Lorem Ipsum Corp, and Scala Films
    Supported by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and the Riga Film Fund, among others

    Best Actor:
    Sir Tom Courtenay in Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
    photo: Peter StasDirected by Lance Hammer

    Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:

    Best Film:
    Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)
    Directed by Ana Urushadze
    Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise 

    Special Mention:
    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – MitteldeutscheMedienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

    JOJ Cinema Audience Award:
    The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Aurum Film 
    Coproduced by Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund 
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Short Film:
    What Have You Done, Zarina? / Zarina, sen ne istepqoidyn? (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Camila Sagyntkan

    Special Mention:
    Nobody Knows the World (Peru)
    Directed by Roddy Dextre

    FIPRESCI Award:
    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev

    Actor‘s Mission Award:
    Slovak actress Anna Šišková

    Golden Camera Award:
    German-Turkish director Fatih Akin

    Published in Slovakia

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