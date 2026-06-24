Slovak International Success Angel & Meow to Form Basis of New Animated Feature

BRATISLAVA: A feature-length film is in the making for the sci-fi short animated film Angel & Meow. The project started in 2023 as a proof of concept directed by Japanese Clemhyn Escosora and produced by Vlado Železňák through Slovakia’s GONG Art Company.

The a short 15-minute version, which is currently touring international film festivals, is the fruitful collaboration among artists from Europe, Japan, and the U.S. While the animation was crafted by a Japanese team in Tokyo, led by Clemhyn Escosora at Adarnia studio, Europe handled the music, sound design, and mixing. The final mastering was completed in the U.S. by legendary two-time Grammy winner Vlado Meller.

Angel & Meow follows Angel, a composer who is living within a world of cinematic dreams. His life changes after meeting Meow, a cat with extraordinary abilities who becomes his perfect creative partner. Together, they dive into a sci-fi blockbuster, leaving their Cannes studio behind for a breathtaking deep-space mission to save humanity.

This non-verbal film relies on a precise visual style and the dominant musical element. “The sound design was created all over the world. While the atmospheric sounds were recorded directly on the streets and coast of Cannes, the orchestral and electronic music was composed in studios in Slovakia. To achieve absolute authenticity, we recorded live animals and constantly experimented with sound”, producer, composer, sound designer and screenwriter Vlado Železňák Jr. told FNE.

Made over the course of three years, the 15-minute film had its world premiere in the Horizon competition of the International Sound & Film Music Festival, held in the Croatian town of Varaždin 21 - 24 May 2026, where it scooped the Crystal Pine award.

Recently, the film screened in the International Competition, in the animation category, at the Mumbai International Film Festival (15 – 21 June 2026).

Production Information:

Producer:

GONG Art Company (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Clemhyn Escosora

Scriptwriter: Vlado Železňák Jr..

Sound: Vlado Železňák Jr.

Sound design: Vlado Železňák Jr.

Mastering: Vlado Meller

Costume designer: Anna Železňáková

Location manager: Anna Železňáková

Supervising location manager: Vlado Železňák Sr.

3D Artists: Clemhyn Escosora, Darryl Santos, Destine Santos, Mark Ethan, Kuniyuki Matsuo

Animators: Clemhyn Escosora, Mark Ethan

Scope graphics: Destine Santos, Kuniyuki Matsuo

Quality assurance: Darryl Santos