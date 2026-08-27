Cinematik 2026 Announces Lineup

BRATISLAVA: Ten titles have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 21 st IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any from 8 to 13 September 2026.

Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin or Venice in its traditional competition section Meeting Point Europe.

Cinematik will open with the national premiere of historic drama The General / Generál Golian by Slovak director Juraj Štepka. The film is produced by Bright Sight Pictures in coproduction with Slovakia’s Bona Idea, the Slovak Television and Radio, Czech Republic’s Inicio Films and the Czech Television.

Another six films will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.

Meeting Point Europe Competition:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

The Beloved / El ser querido (Spain)

Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Queen at Sea (Great Britain, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Rose of Nevada (Great Britain)

Directed by Mark Jenkin

Broken English (UK)

Directed by Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard

Dry Leaf / Khmeli potoli (Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Alexandre Koberidze

Produced by New Matter Films

Supported by World Cinema Fund, the Georgian National Film Center

Forsaken / L'Abandon (France)

Directed by Vincent Garenq

Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by SBS

Coproduced by Avanpost

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, Montenegro, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petar Glomazić

Produced by Wake Up Films

Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Ardor Films, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film

Associate producer: Cut-Up d.o.o

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages