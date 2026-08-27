27-08-2026

Cinematik 2026 Announces Lineup

By
    To Hold a Mountain by Biljane Tutorov and Petra Glomazića To Hold a Mountain by Biljane Tutorov and Petra Glomazića source:Cinematik

    BRATISLAVA: Ten titles have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 21st IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any from 8 to 13 September 2026.

    Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin or Venice in its traditional competition section Meeting Point Europe.

    Cinematik will open with the national premiere of historic drama The General / Generál Golian by Slovak director Juraj Štepka. The film is produced by Bright Sight Pictures in coproduction with Slovakia’s Bona Idea, the Slovak Television and Radio, Czech Republic’s Inicio Films and the Czech Television.

    Another six films will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition. 

    Meeting Point Europe Competition:

    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu 
    Produced by Mobra Films
    Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

    Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)
    Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

    The Beloved / El ser querido (Spain)
    Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

    Queen at Sea (Great Britain, USA)
    Directed by Lance Hammer

    Rose of Nevada (Great Britain)
    Directed by Mark Jenkin

    Broken English (UK)
    Directed by Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard

    Dry Leaf / Khmeli potoli (Germany, Georgia)
    Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
    Produced by New Matter Films
    Supported by World Cinema Fund, the Georgian National Film Center

    Forsaken / L'Abandon (France)
    Directed by Vincent Garenq

    Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by SBS
    Coproduced by Avanpost

    To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, Montenegro, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petar Glomazić 
    Produced by Wake Up Films
    Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Ardor Films, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film
    Associate producer: Cut-Up d.o.o 
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Pavla Rachelova

    More in this category:« PRODUTION: Slovak Directors Lukáš Hanulák and Matúš Krajnak Shoot Psychological Drama Miniseries on Alcoholism