Bosnian Director Bahrudin Cengic’s Classic Life Of a Shock Force Worker Scores Restoration Grant

LJUBLJANA: The 1972 Yugoslav classic Life Of a Shock Force Worker directed by Bosnian Bahrudin Čengić has received a 50 000 EUR restoration grant from the Association des Cinematheques Europeennes (ACE). The grant goes to the Slovenian Kinoteka together with three more partners for the remastering of the film.

Institutions in Slovenia, Croatia, Austria and Bosnia will all work jointly on the restoration. The film was inspired by daily life in a coal mine, it criticises the communist regime while at the same time emphasising the comradeship of the workers.

The film survived the war in Bosnia in the 1990s, because the director Bahrudin Čengić deposited a print of the film at the Slovenian Kinoteka while negatives are held in the Croatian state film archives.

The Association of European Cinematheques (Association des Cinémathèques Européennes – ACE) is an affiliation of 49 European national and regional film archives. Its role is to safeguard the European film heritage and make film archives accessible to the public.