FNE Market Analysis 2021: SLOVENIA

LJUBLJANA: In 2021 the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema exhibition and film production was still significant. Shooting was still limited because of many logistic restrictions regarding travelling and production, and several film projects were interrupted or postponed.

The cinema admissions increased comparing to 2020, but still represent approximately 30% of admissions from the previous years, as film theatres and multiplexes were partly closed (completely closed for five months and operating with limited seating capacity while open), while distribution and cinema releases were still limited.

The Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), which had announced a new strategy for the next four years in November 2019, continued its efforts to fulfil its financial obligations (delayed from 2020) and managed to secure 5,756,103 EUR for film projects, which is around 44% percent more compared to the 3,987,410 EUR in 2020.

In 2021 the SFC received 6.582 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities, which is around 38% percent more compared to the 4.768 m EUR in 2020. The goal, announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should gradually increase and reach 11 m EUR by 2022, is now confirmed as unachievable.

Nataša Bučar was reappointed as the managing director of the SFC for the next five years, until November 2026.

PRODUCTION

Slovenian producers usually produce around 15 feature films and long documentaries per year. In 2021 some of the announced projects were still interrupted or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some, which had been delayed from 2020, were completed.

Slovenian producers are also focusing on coproductions, especially with other ex-Yugoslavian and bordering EU countries. Foreign producers’ share in the investments in Slovenian majority projects is close to a relatively high number of 30%, and the number of foreign coproductions is increasing.

Seventeen films (10 feature films and seven long documentaries) were completed in 2021.

In 2022 fourteen films (six feature films and eight long documentaries) are expected to be completed.

Eight films (five feature films and three long documentaries) are expected to start shooting in 2022.

The feature films (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2021 are: Orchestra / Orkester directed by Matevž Luzar and produced by Gustav Film; Deadlock / Zastoj directed by Vinko Möderndorfer and produced by Forum Ljubljana in coproduction with Delirium (Serbia) and Sektor Film (North Macedonia); Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko directed by Tijana Zinajić and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE; Inventory / Inventura directed by Darko Sinko and produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija; Riders / Jezdeca directed by Dominik Mencej and produced by Staragara in coproduction with SENSE Production (Serbia), Antitalent (Croatia), Novi Film (Bosnia & Herzegovina), and Transmedia (Italy); Beanie / Kapa directed by Slobodan Maksimović and produced by Senca Studio in coproduction with Wady Films (Luxembourg), Studio Dim (Croatia), Objectif (Slovakia), RTV Slovenija, HRT (Croatia), RTVS (Slovakia); Moja Vesna directed by Sara Kern and produced by Cvinger film in coproduction with Sweetshop & Green (Australia); Ameba directed by Blaž Završnik and produced by Bandera; The Space Within Us / Vesolje med nami directed by Rahela Jagrič Pirc and produced by Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija and Mir Media Group (Serbia); and At Hostar 2 / Pr’Hostar 2 ‰ directed by Luka Marčetić and produced by Pro plus.

The long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) completed in 2021 are: Reconciliation / Odpuščanje directed by Marija Zidar and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film; Time – Worldwide Computer Adventure / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig directed by Jurij Gruden and produced by Senca Studio in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and AVI film; Melted Dreams / Smučarske sanje directed by Haidy Kancler and produced by Studio Virc in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Flair Film (Austria) and Kinocompany (Finland); No Man Is an Island / Septembrska klasa directed by Igor Šterk and produced by A.A.C Production in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Gabisof, Spiritus Movens (Croatia), Gustav Film, Teleking, 100; Newsreel 80 – Metka, Meki / Filmski obzornik 80 – Metka, Meki directed by Nika Autor and produced by Obzorniška fronta; Poletje 91 directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Studio Virc; and Wild Slovenia / Divja Slovenija directed by Matej Vranič and produced by Fotokom in coproduction with RTV Slovenija

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to be completed in 2022: Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug directed by Vinci Vogu Anžlovar and produced by A Atalanta in coproduction with Sektor Film (North Macedonia); Gaja's World 2 / Gajin svet 2 directed by Peter Bratuša and produced by Felina Film; Bird Breeder / Ptičar directed by Robert Črnelč and produced by Tramal films; Wake Me / Zbudi me directed by Marko Šantić and produced by Vertigo; Man Without a Guilt / Mož brez krivde directed by Ivan Gergolet and produced by Staragara in coproduction with Transmedia (Italy) and Antitalent (Croatia); and Šterkijada directed by Igor Šterk and produced by A.A.C Production.

The following long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) are expected to be completed in 2022: Canabis Sets You Free / Konoplja osvobaja directed by Miha Čelar and produced by Astral film in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, AWARD Film & Video, Wolfgang i Dolly (Croatia), Quasar Multimedia (Italy); LGBT_SLO_1984 directed by Boris Petkovič and produced by Zavod Kineki in coproduction with Katapult; The Body / Telo directed by Petra Seliškar and produced by Petra Pan Film in coproduction with Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia) and PPFP (North Macedonia); Cent´anni directed by Maja Prelog and produced by Cvinger film in coproduction with Agresywna Banda (Poland), Zena film (Italy) and Zwinger film (Austria); Pero directed by Damjan Kozole and produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Korektif; The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta directed by Martin Turk and produced by Faubla in coproduction with Quasar Multimedia (Italy), RTV Slovenija and Planet Korda Pictures (Ireland); Land of Sar / Dežela šarplaninca directed by Petra Seliškar and produced by Petra Pan Film; Duhovnica directed by Maja Prettnar and produced by Studio Virc; and Sarajevo Safari directed by Miran Zupanič and produced by Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip, Zvokarna, Iridum Film and Aljazzear Balkans (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The following feature films (excluding minority coproductions) are in preproduction and are expected to start shooting in 2022: Observation / Opazovanje directed by Janez Burger and produced by Staragara; Father Figure / Vzornik directed by Nejc Gazvoda and produced by Perfo Production in coproduction with Evolution Films (Czech Republic) and La Sarraz Pictures (Italy); The Last Hero / Poslednji heroj directed by Žiga Virc and produced by Studio Virc; Hidden People / Skriti ljudje directed by Miha Hočevar and produced by Vertigo; and Redemption / Odrešitev directed by Sonja Prosenc and produced by Monoo.

The following long documentaries (excluding minority coproductions) are in preproduction and are expected to start shooting in 2022: 2 brata, 2 sestri directed by Miha Čelar and produced by Astral film; The Silence of Life / V tišini življenja directed by Nina Blažin and produced by Casablanca; and Naša dediščina directed by Dominik Mencej and produced by Zuhr.

The 25% cash rebate scheme, introduced in 2017, helps to stimulate the shooting of foreign productions in Slovenia. In 2021 a total of 336,829 EUR was allocated for that purpose, compared to 1 m EUR in 2020. The only project which benefited from the scheme in 2021 is Half Stack by Justin Benson, coproduced from Slovenia by Pakt Media.

There were no COVID-19 relief measures in Slovenia specifically targeted at film production, as opposed to other countries, where additional funds were allocated to cover the producers’ costs connected with preventing the spread of the virus on set or to compensate for production delays.

DISTRIBUTION

The number of films released in cinemas in 2021 was a little higher than in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 impact, it was significantly lower than in previous non-pandemic years.

Ten new domestic films (six feature films, four long documentaries) and nine Slovenian minority coproductions were screened at the annual showcase of Slovenian film, the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film, which ran in Portorož from 12 to 18 October 2021, again as an in-person event.

Tijana Zinajić’s Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman won the Vesna Award for best feature film along with another six Vesna awards, for best screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, production design and costume design, as well as the Vesna audience award. The film was produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE.

Marija Zidar’s Reconciliation, produced by Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, and in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame and 001, won the Vesna Award for best documentary and best editing, as well as the FIPRESCI Association of Slovenian Film Critics Award.

Darko Sinko won the Vesna award for best director for Inventory, produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija. The film also received awards for best actor, best supporting actor and original music. The film also received an award for best debut feature.

Small Body by Laura Samani, produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy) in coproduction with Vertigo (Slovenia), Tomsa Films (France) and RAI Cinema (Italy), won Vesna awards for best minority Slovenian coproduction and best cinematography.

In 2021, SFC organised 10 retrospectives abroad, presenting the national film production to the international audience. Additionally to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, Luxembourg and Italy, Slovenian films were firstly presented in Lisbon, Portugal and in Beijing, China.

International film festivals screened some of the latest Slovenian films. Inventory screened at the San Sebastian FF, in the New Directors section, Reconciliation at the CPH: DOX and at the Sydney Film Festival, in Evropa! Female voice in Cinematography, Orchestra at the Cottbus FF, Sanremo at the Tallinn Black Nights FF, and Deadlock at the 49th FEST Film Festival in Belgrade.

Additionally, some short films achieved worldwide festival recognition, among them Steakhouse directed by Špela Čadež and produced by Finta (which also won a Vesna Award for best animated film at the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film), Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje directed by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard, and produced by Studio Virc and Ikki Films (France); and Sisters / Sestre directed by Katarina Rešek and produced by A Atalanta in coproduction with Supermarket, Zvokarna and NuFrame.

The year 2021 was also successful for Slovenian minority coproductions. Murina directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović and produced by Antitalent (Croatia), RT Features (Brasil) in coproduction with SPOK Films, Staragara, Spiritus Movens (Croatia), Sikelia Productions (US), RTV Slovenija, HRT (Croatia), and Small Body / Telesce directed by Laura Samani and produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy) in coproduction with Vertigo, Tomsa Films (France) and RAI Cinema (Italy), premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovć was awarded with the Golden Camera for her debut feature.

The leading position among distributors in 2021 belongs to Karantanija Cinemas with 46% admissions share, followed by Blitz Film & Video Distribution (27%), Continental Film (15%), Fivia (10%) and Cinemania Group (2%).

Most of these Slovenian distributors release mostly commercial films from major Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Universal and Paramount. Karanatnija Cinemas won its leading position mostly due to UIP titles, Continental (Sony/Columbia) manages distribution from Croatia, while Blitz Film & Video Distribution (WB, FOX) is also strongly connected to its mother company in Croatia.

Smaller Slovenian distribution companies, which distribute independent, domestic and European films, are Fivia, Cinemania Group and Demiurg. They, especially Demiurg, are mostly focused on art house cinemas. In 2021 their box office decreased to 12%, from 17% in 2020.

VOD PLATFORMS AND ONLINE DISTRIBUTION

While the pandemic preventive measures are still active the situation hasn’t changed so much. The distributors, with a few exceptions, opted not to show films on online platforms. Exceptions have to do mostly with online distribution of a limited number of titles intended for home-schooling projects and for festival purposes. Both the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film and the 32nd Ljubljana IFF, additionally offer online screenings, while being held as in-person events.

The Slovenian Film Database still enables online viewing of a selection of Slovenian films on its platform, some of them free of charge.

The implementation of a common VOD platform online.artkinomreza.si, which had been started in 2020 by the leading art house cinema Kinodvor along with the members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Association, was successfully finished and it was active during most of the pandemic period. Nineteen arthouse cinemas, including Kinodvor, are using this platform for their online screenings.

Additionally to the existing S-VOD platform VOYO (produced by Pro plus) and AVOD platform 365 (produced by RTV Slovenija), Planet Group enabled a new AVOD platform Planeteka.

EXHIBITION AND BOX OFFICE

Slovenian cinema admissions are usually around 2.5 m and generate around 12 m EUR per year, but in the past two years the number decreased by approximately 70%. Due to the pandemic some of smaller local cinemas faced difficulties to survive.

There are around 50 operating cinemas with less than 100 digital screens, and the average ticket price is around 5.6 EUR.

Most of the Slovenian attendance is generated by multiplexes in bigger cities, owned by Kolosej Kinematografi and by the multiplex chain Cineplexx. While Cineplexx operates six multiplexes in Maribor, Celje, Kranj, Koper, Murska Sobota and Novo mesto, Kolosej Kinematografi runs the biggest and the only multiplex in the capital city of Ljubljana (plus a one screen cinema theatre Komuna). Maribor, the second largest Slovenian city, has two multiplexes, Maribox (operated by Projektor) and Cineplexx.

Other cinema theatres try to balance commercial and art house films. Most of them are members of the Slovenian Art Cinema Asociation, which currently has 28 active members. The leading art house cinema is Kinodvor, whose director is Metka Dariš.

All the cinemas were closed from the beginning of the year until 3 June 2021 due to the pandemic. Even after reopening in the second half of the year, they operated under COVID-19 restrictions (limited seating capacity, etc).

Neither cinemas nor distributors received any targeted state help in order to recover from the pandemic. The cinemas only received reimbursement for employees' salaries and some of the fixed expenses for the time the cinemas were closed.

The 2021 admissions increased to 725,612 (compared to 539,970 in 2020), and the total box office recovered to 4.074 m EUR (compared to 2.887 m in 2020). This is encouraging given the pandemic situation, but it still represents a 70% drop compared to past non-COVID years average.

The top titles on the overall 2021 chart were US action hits and animated films: No Time To Die (with 71,144 admissions and 509,237 EUR gross), Spider-Man: No Way Home (with 56,395 admissions and 363,861 EUR gross), Luca (with 36,523 admissions and 199,634 EUR gross), F9 (with 32,564 admissions and 210,541 EUR gross), and Paw Patrol: The Movie (with 31,580 admissions and 181,138 EUR gross).

The total 2021 admissions for domestic films were 16,867 (compared to 24,470 in 2020), and the total gross was 54,332 EUR (compared to 80,900 EUR in 2020), which represents a more than 30% drop in admissions and in the box office.

The top domestic title in 2021 was Wild Slovenia directed by Matej Vranič (produced by Fotokom in coproduction with RTV Slovenija) with 6,565 admissions and 24,294 EUR gross, followed by Sanremo directed by Miroslav Mandić (produced by Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Incipitfilm, Italy), with 1,757 admissions and 4,465 EUR gross.

The Slovenian film with the most admissions since 1991 is still At Hostar / Pr’ Hostar directed by Luka Marčetić (produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film) with 211,604 admissions (179,667 admissions in 2016 and 31,937 admissions in 2017), followed by Going Our Way / Gremo mi po svoje (2010) directed by Miha Hočevar (produced by Vertigo/Emotionfilm in coproduction with RTV Slovenija) with 205,439 admissions.

The main art event in Slovenia is LIFFe, the Ljubljana IFF, organised by Cankarjev dom. Around 80 feature and 16 short films were screened at the in-person event (and some of them presented also online) at its 32nd edition, which was held from 10 to 21 November 2021.

GRANTS AND NEW LEGISLATION

The main film institution in Slovenia is the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), a public agency established in 2010 replacing the Slovenian Film Fund. Its goal is to encourage creativity by providing suitable conditions for audiovisual activities.

The SFC supports national film production, postproduction, distribution and film festivals. In theory, its funding sources should come from the state budget, the agency’s own income, partnership with international organisations, donations and sponsorships. In practice, the majority of its funding is in the form of a subsidy from the Ministry of Culture, with the amount depending on the annual budget of the country.

The managing director of the SFC is Nataša Bučar, reappointed in November 2021 for the next five years until 2026. She and her team are trying to follow the four-year national strategy, announced in November 2019, in spite of the fact that the national programme for culture is still pending.

The vision of the SFC and its general strategic goals in the coming period from 2020 to 2024 entail the implementation of a transparent and modern system to ensure a sustainable, functional and stable film environment.

Since its launch, the SFC has been deeply involved in the production of domestic films. Other sources of support originate from the national television RTV Slovenija, coproductions, services backed by the state and provided by FS Viba film studio in the form of technical assistance, from international film funds and institutions.

In 2021 the SFC received 6.582 m EUR for running costs, film funding and other activities, which is around 38% percent more compared to the 4.768 m EUR in 2020. The goal, announced in 2018, that the annual budget for film production should gradually increase and reach 11 m EUR by 2022, is now confirmed as unachievable.

In 2021 the SFC tried as much as possible to fulfil its legal obligations towards Slovenian filmmakers, even the ones delayed from 2020.

In 2021 the SFC announced 13 public tenders (compared to 12 in 2020) and awarded grants totalling 5.174 m EUR (compared to 3.66 m EUR in 2020).

A total of 4,900,398 EUR (compared to 3,707,285 in 2020) went to film production (feature films, documentaries, animated films, including development support). A total of 273,525 EUR (compared to 227,938 EUR in 2020) was allocated to festivals, film education, international promotion and professional associations.

The restoration of Slovenian classics continued in 2021 and The Tenth Brother / Deseti brat by Dojko Duletic (1982, Viba Film), Farewell until the Next War / Nasvidenje v naslednji vojni by Zivojin Pavlovic (1980, Vesna film and Viba Film), and The Felons / Hudodelci by Franci Slak (1987, Art film 80 and Viba Film) were additionally restored.

Vasko Simoniti, appointed on 13 March 2020, is still the Minister of Culture of Slovenia. His announcement to draw up a new national culture programme and media law has not yet been achieved. Simoniti, an active member of the Slovenian Democratic Party, had already served as the Minister of Culture of Slovenia between 2004 and 2008.

TV

In the last few years, according to the Law on the Slovenian Film Centre, the public broadcaster RTV Slovenija has been obliged to invest in independent film and AV projects.

The national television RTV Slovenija and the leading commercial TV channel Pro plus still play a key role in the domestic production, partly joining by Planet Group.

RTV Slovenija makes up to five feature and documentary films per year, and it acts as a regular coproducer to domestic films. In 2021 RTV Slovenija continued shooting its own production, the crime series Cases of Inspector Vrenko / Primeri inšpektorja Vrenka directed by Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević, and based on a series of novels by Tomaž Zupančič alias Avgust Demšar. RTV Slovenija also shot its first Slovenian homicide documentary TV series, the Slovenian/Polish coproduction Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man directed by Igor Zupe, produced by Perfo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, the Institute for Local Self-Government Maribor and the Collegium Humanum Warsaw Management University in Poland.

The strongest commercial television Pro plus continued to produce TV series and entertainment shows in spite of the pandemic. The third season of the drama series Bridges of Us / Najini mostovi directed by Jaka Šuligoj, and the new comic series Lotto Millionaire / Sekirca v med directed by Jaka Šuligoj, as well as other local reality and entertainments shows such as MasterChef Slovenija, Home Makeover / Delovna akcija, Food Truck / Kuhinja na kolesih, Restart, Slovenia / Štartaj, Slovenija, Kid Cooks / Mali šef Slovenije, The Bachelor / Sanjski moški and Farmer Wants a Wife / Ljubezen po domače were also produced. Additionally At Hostar 2 / Pr’Hostar 2 ‰ by Luka Marčetić, a sequel to the top Slovenian domestic film At Hostar (1991, Kerlc Film), was produced in 2021 entirely by Pro plus.

Pro plus also produced for its SVOD platform VOYO four domestic TV series: The Kitchen / Ja, Chef! directed by Marko Naberšnik and Igor Gajič; Melodrama / Telenovela directed by Boris Bezić; All My Brothers’ Girlfriends / Vse punce mojega brata directed by Žiga Virc, and Horna dolna / Ta Hribom directed by Jaka Šuligoj. Additionally, a new TV series The Teacher / Gospod profesor directed by Boris Bezić and Tijana Zinajić has started its production.

The leading commercial TV Pro plus with its five channels - POP TV, KANAL A, KINO, BRIO and OTO, made its leading position even stronger with news, reality shows, local TV series, sport events and foreign programming. It is followed by the national television RTV Slovenija with its three national channels, and another commercial television, Planet Group, which is regaining its market share with its three channels. Other significant players are foreign cable TV channels Fox Group, Cas Media, HBO Europe; TV3 medias, and several ex-Yugoslavian TV channels.

Prime time in Slovenian television is generally held by news (24 ur, Dnevnik), reality and entertainment shows (Masterchef, Farmer Wants a Wife, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Fake News, Mysteries in the Spotlight, Piramis, V petek zvečer, Exatlon Slovenija, The Real Housewives Slovenija, Joker, Pri Črnem Petru), and domestic fiction (drama TV series Bridges of Us, Cases of Inspector Vrenko, Lotto Millionaire).

In 2021 Pro plus remained the leading television, while RTV Slovenija slightly lost and Planet Group slightly improved their positions. Pro plus had a prime time share of 48%, RTV Slovenija 15.3%, Planet Group 7.3%, TV3 Medias 1.0%, and other TV channels 28.3%.

Report by Damijan Vinter (2022)

Sources: the Slovenian Film Centre, the Ministry of Culture, Fivia/Cenex