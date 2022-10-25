25-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Ljubljana IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

By
    Moja Vesna by Sara Kern Moja Vesna by Sara Kern credit: Cvinger Film

    LJUBLJANA: Ten films including Croatian/Slovenian Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić, Slovenian/Australian Moja Vesna by Sara Kern and the Czech minority coproduction Beautiful Beings by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson will run for the Kingfisher Award in the Perspektives Competition of the 33rd Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFe, 9 – 20 November 2022).

    The festival will be held in a physical format, with 90 feature-length and approximately 30 short films in the programme.

    Sidebar sections include: Panorama, Avantpremiere, Kings & Queens, Extravaganza, Focus: Kosovo, Retrospective: Miklós Jancsó, Hommage Rajko Grlić and the Prague School, and for the first time this year Adriatic Festival Network, with winning films from the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro).

    LINEUP:

    Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
    Produced by Join Motion Pictures
    Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

    Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
    Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

    Full Time / A plein temps (France)
    Directed by Eric Gravel

    Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
    Directed by Sara Kern
    Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence

    Our Home / Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
    Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

    Playground / Un monde (Belgium)
    Directed by Laura Wandel

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Braves / Entre les vagues (Finland)
    Directed by Anais Volpé

    The Plains (Australia)
    Directed by David Easteal

    Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)
    Directed by Cyril Schäublin

    Published in Slovenia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Wrecked Piano