FESTIVALS: Ljubljana IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

The festival will be held in a physical format, with 90 feature-length and approximately 30 short films in the programme.
Sidebar sections include: Panorama, Avantpremiere, Kings & Queens, Extravaganza, Focus: Kosovo, Retrospective: Miklós Jancsó, Hommage Rajko Grlić and the Prague School, and for the first time this year Adriatic Festival Network, with winning films from the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro).
LINEUP:
Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
Directed by Charlotte Le Bon
Full Time / A plein temps (France)
Directed by Eric Gravel
Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
Directed by Sara Kern
Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence
Our Home / Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Playground / Un monde (Belgium)
Directed by Laura Wandel
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
The Braves / Entre les vagues (Finland)
Directed by Anais Volpé
The Plains (Australia)
Directed by David Easteal
Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)
Directed by Cyril Schäublin