FESTIVALS: Ljubljana IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Ten films including Croatian/Slovenian Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić, Slovenian/Australian Moja Vesna by Sara Kern and the Czech minority coproduction Beautiful Beings by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson will run for the Kingfisher Award in the Perspektives Competition of the 33rd Ljubljana International Film Festival ( LIFFe , 9 – 20 November 2022).

The festival will be held in a physical format, with 90 feature-length and approximately 30 short films in the programme.

Sidebar sections include: Panorama, Avantpremiere, Kings & Queens, Extravaganza, Focus: Kosovo, Retrospective: Miklós Jancsó, Hommage Rajko Grlić and the Prague School, and for the first time this year Adriatic Festival Network, with winning films from the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro).

LINEUP:

Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Falcon Lake (Canada, France)

Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

Full Time / A plein temps (France)

Directed by Eric Gravel

Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)

Directed by Sara Kern

Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence

Our Home / Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Playground / Un monde (Belgium)

Directed by Laura Wandel

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

The Braves / Entre les vagues (Finland)

Directed by Anais Volpé

The Plains (Australia)

Directed by David Easteal

Unrest / Unruhe (Switzerland)

Directed by Cyril Schäublin