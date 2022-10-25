FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Wrecked Piano

PORTOROŽ: Miha Vipotnik’s long animated documentary Wrecked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir was selected for the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25-30 October 2022).

Wrecked Piano is a tale of cinema and music about an old Bösendorfer225 grand piano Subcontra F, that stands abandoned in a studio of Radio Slovenia. The film’s stories about the piano are based on true facts and written records, complemented by quotes and references to two Slovenian literary works. But the narrative weaving all these together is a product of the filmmakers’ imagination and creative zeal.

“Inspired by true historical facts and people, the tale combines various levels of the cinematic and animated film language. In both, I used an approach that is a blend of fiction and essay,” says director Miha Vipotnik in a statement.

Wrecked Piano was produced by Igor Pediček through Casablanca in coproduction with RTV Slovenija. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre.

Miha Vipotnik (1954) graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Ljubljana. He is a director and screenwriter, who frequently collaborates with the Slovenian national television RTV Slovenija.

Production Information:

Producer:

Casablanca (Slovenia)

Coproducer:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Miha Vipotnik

Screenwriter: Miha Vipotnik

DoP: Rado Likon

Editor: Miha Vipotnik

Production designer: Mateja Medvedič

Costume designer: Tanja Birkmajer

Make-up artist: Anja Godina

Composers: Gregor Strniša, Bojan Adamič, Vojko Sfiligoj

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Ciril Horjak, Janez Škof, Saša Pavček, Gregor Strniša, Lukas-Luderer Manfred, Anja Drnovšek, Igor Štamulak, Matija Miličinski