FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: One for the River: The Sava Story

PORTOROŽ: Rožle Bregar’s documentary One for the River: The Sava Story / Ena za reko: Zgodba Save is running in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , which is taking place 25 - 30 October 2022. This is Bregar’s second long documentary.

Flowing from the heart of the Julian Alps all the way to Belgrade, crossing four countries and many landscapes before reaching the Danube, the Sava is the home river for most of the team behind and in front of the camera of this film. But despite living next to it, many never use the chance to really get to know it. Join four kayakers for an exciting 11-day journey across the entire Slovenian part of the river.

“In the months working in the studio we did our best to portrait the river exactly as we experienced it: wild, mysterious, but also fragile and vulnerable. This is an ode to a dear friend threatened with 12 new dams,” says director Rožle Bregar in a statement.

One for the River: The Sava Story is produced by Rok Rozman through Leeway Collective in coproduction with Vizualist (Slovenia) and Legitfilms (Slovenia).

"The budget of this project, where friends put their time and passion together, was 21,000 EUR," Rozman told FNE, adding that the film was created under the auspices of the movement for the preservation of Europe's last wild rivers Balkan River Defence.

The film is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas in late October 2022. “We also hope to screen it on national television in the summer of 2023,” the producer also said.

Rožle Bregar is a director of photography and director, who worked on The Last Icehunters (2017), Sons of Bora (2021) and Codelli (2016).

Production Information:

Producer:

Leeway Collective (Slovakia)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Coproducers:

Vizualist (Slovenia)

Legitfilms (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Rožle Bregar

Screenwriter: Rok Rozman

DoP: Rožle Bregar, Mitja Legat

Music: Janez Dovč

Editor: Denis Artač

Sound designer: Grega Švabič

Cast: Carmen Kuntz, Bor Mihelič, Branko Djokovič, Rok Rozman, Sabina Kogovšek, Lotos Vincenc Šparovec