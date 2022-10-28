FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: The Space Among Us

PORTOROŽ: Rahela Jagrič Pirc’s debut feature The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami is screening in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022). This Slovenian/Serbian coproduction is a coming-of-age drama set in the rural town of Kostanjevica na Krki.

Tobi is a 14-year-old boy from Canada, who comes to Slovenia with his mother Kristina to spend the summer with his grandma Gizela. Tobi is not excited to spend his holiday away from his father and friends, and the situation gets even worse when local kids start to bully him because of his skin colour. The only positive thing around is a free-spirited girl named Tjaša

“The Space Among Us takes us to the mysterious world of space exploration, where the protagonist realises that certain laws of the universe can also apply to our everyday lives and interpersonal relations. This realisation helps him win over a girl, reunite his parents and defeat a gang of village brats,” says director Rahela Jagrič Pirc in a statement.

The Space Among Us was produced by Boštjan Ikovic through Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip (Slovenia), Zvokarna (Slovenia), NuFrame (Slovenia), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia) and Mir Media Group (Serbia). The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, while the technical support was provided by Studio Viba Film. ”The budget is around 1.05 m EUR,” Boštjan Ikovic told FNE, adding that the sales agent for most of the world is Italy’s Coccinelle film sales.

The film was released in Slovenian cinemas in April 2022, by ConFilm.

Rahela Jagrič Pirc graduated in film and video production in 2008 (at Wolverhampton, UK). She received a fellowship from the German Filmmaking programme Nipkow 2011, attended the IUGTE filmmakers lab in the Russian Theatre in Lithuania 2013 and was selected to the artist residency at The Ingmar Bergman Estate on Fårö Island in Sweden in 2014. She is currently based in Slovenia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsmedia (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

MB Grip (Slovenia)

Zvokarna (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Mir Media Group (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Rahela Jagrič Pirc

Screenwriters: Rahela Jagrič Pirc, Darja Medić

DoP: Darko Herič

Editor: Mateja Rackov

Production designer: Miha Ferkov

Costume designer: Nadja Bedjanič

Make-up artist: Anita Ferčak

Composer: Janez Dovč

Sound designer: Boštjan Kačičnik

Cast: Kolja Chilima Budišin, Ivo Barišič, Manca Dorrer, Irena Mihelič, Alenka Kraigher, Aljaž Jovanović, Aliash Tepina, Romulo Filipe De Figueire do De Almeida, Matic Jamar, Neja Čušin, Jakob Cilenšek, Liam Cimperman