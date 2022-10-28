FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Riders

PORTOROŽ: Dominik Mencej’s debut feature Riders / Jezdeca is screening in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 25 - 30 October 2022. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Italy.

Two friends in their mid-twenties, coming from a small village, turn their mopeds into choppers and embark on a journey, traveling through dreams of the past and visions of the future, while looking for freedom and love. On the road through Slovenia and Croatia (two countries just recently separated from Yugoslavia), they are accompanied by a young runaway woman with a mysterious past and an old biker. Personal values are tested and free will questioned.

“The film explores hope, personal beliefs and the idea of freedom, but it basically speaks about change, something at everyone’s fingertips,” says director Dominik Mencej in a statement.

The main roles are played by Timon Šturbej, who got the Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actor for Darko Štante's Consequences (2018, Filmsko društvo Temporama), and Petja Labovič, joined by Anja Novak, Nataša Matjašec and Nikola Kojo.

Riders was produced by Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar through Staragara, in coproduction with Danijel Pek through Antitalent (Croatia), Milan Stojanović through SENSE production (Serbia), Srdjan Šarenac through Novi film (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Transmedia (Italy), Nuframe (Slovenia) and RTV Slovenija.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, while Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support. The project was developed at the First Film First. “The budget was 1.1 m EUR,” Černec told FNE.

Riders is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas at the beginning of 2023.

Dominik Mencej (1987) is a writer and a director, who graduated in film and TV directing from the AGRFT. He has worked as a director on many TV series and is best known in Slovenia for his award-winning magic realist short films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Antitalent (Croatia)

SENSE production (Serbia)

Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Transmedia (Italy)

Nuframe (Slovenia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Dominik Mencej

Screenwriters: Dominik Mencej, Boris Grgurović

DoP: Janez Stucin

Music: Luca Ciut

Editors: Andrej Nagode, Matic Drakulić

Production designer: Iva Rodić

Costume designer: Katarina Zaninovič

Make-up artist: Tatjana Lipanovič

Sound designer: Samo Jurca

Cast: Timon Šturbej, Petja Labovič, Anja Novak, Nikola Kojo, Nataša Matjašec, Marko Jordan, Boris Ostan, Marjuta Slamič, Davor Janjić