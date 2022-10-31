FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: List of Winners

Sara Kern won the Vesna Award for best director for Moja Vesna and Loti Kovačič won the Vesna Award for best actress in the same film.
Riders won the Audience Award along with three other Vesna Awards: for best actor (Petja Labović), editing (Andrej Nagode, Matic Drakulić), as well as for sound (Samo Jurca).
Miha Mohorič won the Vesna Award for best documentary for his medium-length Competition.
This year's recipient of the Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award is the acclaimed theatre and film actress Milena Zupančič.
Altogether 101 films (including 63 in the competition) were screened at Avditorij Portorož, the Monfort Exhibition Center and the Tartini Theatre.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Matevž Luzar
Produced by Gustav Film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Napravi Film, Pihalni orkester Svea Zagorje, 001, Ready on Set, Unicasting, Noella, Sindikat
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Direction:
Sara Kern for Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence
Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
Matevž Luzar for Orchestra (Slovenia, Croatia)
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Loti Kovačič for Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Petja Labović for Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
Directed by Dominik Mencej
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE Production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Alenka Kraigher for The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami (Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Rahela Jagrič Pric
Produced by Arsmedia
Coproduced by MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija, Mir Media Group
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jonas Žnidaršič for Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar
Produced by A Atalanta
Coproduced by Sektor film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
Simon Tanšek for Orchestra (Slovenia, Croatia)
Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
Gregor Strniša, Bojan Adamič and Vojko Sfiligoj for Wracked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir
Directed by Miha Vipotnik
Produced by Casablanca
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Editing:
Andrej Nagode and Matic Drakulić for Riders (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
Robert Černelč for The Birdbreeder / Ptičar (Slovenia)
Directed by Robert Černelč
Produced by Tramal Films
Coproduced by Super 16
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
Monika Lorber for The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre chien et loup, Vertigo, Frau Film, Terminal 3, SCCA/PRO.BA
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Danish Film Institute, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Canton Sarajevo, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska for The Happiest Man in the World
Vesna Award for Best Sound:
Samo Jurca for Riders (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
Competition / Tekmüvanje (Slovenia)
Directed by Miha Mohorič
Produced by Sagar Kolektiv
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Kulturno umetniško društvo Javk
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Short Fiction Film:
That's How the Summer Ended / Tako se je končalo poletje (Slovenia, Italy, Hungary)
Directed by Matjaž Ivanišin
Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
The Legend of Goldhorn / Legenda o Zlatorogu (Slovenia)
Directed by Lea Vučko
Produced by Octopics
Vesna Award for Best Experimental Film:
www.s-n.d.si (Slovenia), short experimental
Directed by Sara Bezovšek
Produced by Sara Bezovšek
Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
Pentola (Slovenia)
Directed by Leo Černic
Vesna Award for Special Achievements:
Disappearing / Izginjanje (Slovenia, Austria),
Directed by Andrina Mračnikar
Produced by Vertigo, Soleil Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Special Achievements
X1 – Eschaton (Slovenia), short experimental
Directed by Juš Premrov
Produced by Juš Premrov
Vesna Audience Award:
Riders
Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
Wracked Piano
Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
Moja Vesna
Best film debut feature given by Iridium Film:
Riders