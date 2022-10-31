FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: List of Winners

Team of Orchestra: director Matevž Luzar, producer Petra Vidmar and DoP Simon Tanšek

PORTOROŽ: Orchestra directed by Matevž Luzar won the Vesna Award for best film along with awards for script and cinematography at the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022). Teona Mitevska’s The Happiest Man in the World won Best Slovenian Minority Coproduction and two other prizes for achievement in costume design and make-up.

Sara Kern won the Vesna Award for best director for Moja Vesna and Loti Kovačič won the Vesna Award for best actress in the same film.

Riders won the Audience Award along with three other Vesna Awards: for best actor (Petja Labović), editing (Andrej Nagode, Matic Drakulić), as well as for sound (Samo Jurca).

Miha Mohorič won the Vesna Award for best documentary for his medium-length Competition.

This year's recipient of the Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award is the acclaimed theatre and film actress Milena Zupančič.

Altogether 101 films (including 63 in the competition) were screened at Avditorij Portorož, the Monfort Exhibition Center and the Tartini Theatre.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Orchestra / Orkester (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Matevž Luzar

Produced by Gustav Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Napravi Film, Pihalni orkester Svea Zagorje, 001, Ready on Set, Unicasting, Noella, Sindikat

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Direction:

Sara Kern for Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)

Produced by Cvinger film, Sweetshop & Green

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia, RTV Slovenija, Film Victoria, Torino Film Lab, Cannes Cinéfondation Residence

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Matevž Luzar for Orchestra (Slovenia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Loti Kovačič for Moja Vesna (Slovenia, Australia)

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Petja Labović for Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)

Directed by Dominik Mencej

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE Production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Alenka Kraigher for The Space Among Us / Vesolje med nami (Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Rahela Jagrič Pric

Produced by Arsmedia

Coproduced by MB Grip, Zvokarna, NuFrame, RTV Slovenija, Mir Media Group

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jonas Žnidaršič for Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Produced by A Atalanta

Coproduced by Sektor film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:

Simon Tanšek for Orchestra (Slovenia, Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Gregor Strniša, Bojan Adamič and Vojko Sfiligoj for Wracked Piano / Pošvedrani klavir

Directed by Miha Vipotnik

Produced by Casablanca

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Andrej Nagode and Matic Drakulić for Riders (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Robert Černelč for The Birdbreeder / Ptičar (Slovenia)

Directed by Robert Černelč

Produced by Tramal Films

Coproduced by Super 16

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Monika Lorber for The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre chien et loup, Vertigo, Frau Film, Terminal 3, SCCA/PRO.BA

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Danish Film Institute, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Canton Sarajevo, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska for The Happiest Man in the World

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Samo Jurca for Riders (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekjniot Chovek Na Svetot (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

Competition / Tekmüvanje (Slovenia)

Directed by Miha Mohorič

Produced by Sagar Kolektiv

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Kulturno umetniško društvo Javk

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Short Fiction Film:

That's How the Summer Ended / Tako se je končalo poletje (Slovenia, Italy, Hungary)

Directed by Matjaž Ivanišin

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

The Legend of Goldhorn / Legenda o Zlatorogu (Slovenia)

Directed by Lea Vučko

Produced by Octopics

Vesna Award for Best Experimental Film:

www.s-n.d.si (Slovenia), short experimental

Directed by Sara Bezovšek

Produced by Sara Bezovšek

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

Pentola (Slovenia)

Directed by Leo Černic

Vesna Award for Special Achievements:

Disappearing / Izginjanje (Slovenia, Austria),

Directed by Andrina Mračnikar

Produced by Vertigo, Soleil Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Special Achievements

X1 – Eschaton (Slovenia), short experimental

Directed by Juš Premrov

Produced by Juš Premrov

Vesna Audience Award:

Riders

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Wracked Piano

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

Moja Vesna

Best film debut feature given by Iridium Film:

Riders