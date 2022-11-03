BOX OFFICE: Slovenian Comedy At Hostar 2‰ Breaks Opening Weekend Record

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian comedy At Hostar 2‰ by Luka Marčetič dominates the opening weekend box office in domestic cinemas with 28,689 admissions and 194,672 EUR gross. This is the best result for a film in its first weekend in 2022.

In all, At Hostar 2‰ has had 33,862 admissions and 228,075 EUR gross including pre-premiere screenings which were held in selected cinemas 10 days prior to the opening date of 27 November 2022.

At Hostar 2‰ , the first feature film produced by the leading Slovenian commercial TV Pro plus, has reached 16% more admissions and an almost 40% higher gross than Slovenian cult hit At Hostar, which had 24,705 admissions and 139,183 EUR gross in its opening weekend in 2016. Pro plus is also the film's cinema distributor.

After the first results, the producers of At Hostar 2‰ hope to reach over 100,000 admissions till the end of 2022 and thus join the company of Minions: The Rise of Gru and Top Gun: Maverick, which are so far the only two titles crossing this limit in 2022.

At Hostar, directed by Luka Marčetić and produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film in 2016, started as a spin-off from a Slovenian online YouTube indie TV series that became a local sensation. The videos had over a million viewers, which prompted the team to make an ultra-low budget film based on the same concept about some crazy guys from idyllic countryside of the Gorenjska region and a small hotel known as Hostar Inn.

At Hostar is still number one in the Top 10 of Slovenian films since 1991 with 211,604 admissions.