FESTIVALS: Juraj Lerotić’s Safe Place Wins 2022 Ljubljana IFF

The team of Safe Place: director Juraj Lerotić, producer Miljenka Čogelja, actor Goran Marković

LJUBLJANA: The Croatian/Slovenian coproduction Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić won the Kingfisher Award for best film in the Perspektives Competition of the 33rd Ljubljana IFF (9 - 20 November 2022).

The Audience Award went to Pjer Žalica’s Labour Day / Praznik Rada, a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

The Best Short Film Award was presented to Sierra by Estonian director Sander Joon.

The festival screened 92 feature films and 17 short films representing 48 countries.

Sidebar sections included: Panorama, Avantpremiere, Kings & Queens, Extravaganza, Focus: Kosovo, Retrospective: Miklós Jancsó, Hommage Rajko Grlić and the Prague School, and for the first time this year Adriatic Festival Network, with winning films from the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro).

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Kingfisher Award for Best Film:

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Special Mention:

Full Time / À plein temps (France)

Directed by Eric Gravel

FIPRESCI Prize:

The Braves / Entre les vagues (France)

Directed by Anais Volpé

Best Short Film:

Sierra (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon

Special Mention:

Heat Waves (the Netherlands)

Directed by Kent Chan

Art Cinema Network of Slovenia Award:

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Kinotrip Young Jury Award:

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Audience Award:

Labour Day / Praznik Rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Pjer Žalica