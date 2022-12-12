PRODUCTION: Slovenian Writer/Director Petra Seliškar to Finish Body

LJUBLJANA: Petra Seliškar’s fifth long documentary Body / Telo is expected to be finished in the beginning of 2023. This Slovenian/North Macedonian/Croatian coproduction is a story dealing with resilience and acceptance, life and death, disease and health, and the interconnection between body and mind.

After diving into Lake Prespa in the middle of the Macedonian mountains while spending a day with her four-year-old daughter Zoja and her close friend Petra, Urška woke up in a Slovenian hospital, struggling to figure out who she was and what had happened. Fifteen years later Urška and Petra go back to the lake, trying to rewind the film of the events, replaying the tumultuous journey of Urška’s relations with herself. Especially her personal journey from the desire to get rid of one’s own body to the mysterious learning of self-reconciliation.

“The film was a collaboration process, based on life events that one could not predict. Personal experience with autoimmune diseases had shaped the film and the friendship,” director Petra Seliškar told FNE.

The shooting took place in Slovenia and North Macedonia, combining archive images shot along for more than 20 years.

The film is produced by Petra Seliškar through Petra Pan Film (Slovenia) in coproduction with Sara Ferro through PPFP (North Macedonia) and Tamara Babun through Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia). Victor Ede from Cinephage Productions (France) is an associate producer.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Eurimages and Creative Europe MEDIA. "The budget is estimated at 325,000 EUR," Seliškar also told FNE.

Light Dox (Switzerland) will be handling the world sales.

Petra Seliškar, born in 1978 in Ljubljana, is a Slovenian writer and director, who founded her own production house in 2003, focusing on documentaries. With her rich experience and talent, she has flourished as a filmmaker with profound insight, sensibility, strong narrative force and an innovative approach. Seliškar’s filmography includes documentaries This Is Where I Live (2011), Mother Europe (2013) and My World Is Upside Down (2015). In 2021 she also started shooting the documentary Land of Sar.

Production Information:

Producer:

Petra Pan Film (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

PPFP (North Macedonia)

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Associate Coproducer:

Cinephage (France)

Credits:

Director: Petra Seliškar

Screenwriter: Petra Seliškar

DoP: Brand Ferro

Editors: Sashko Potter Micevski, Sandra Bastašić

Sound designer: Vladimir Rakić

Cast: Urška Ristić, Zoja Ristić, Bojan Ristić, Mija Ristić