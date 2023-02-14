BOX OFFICE: Grandpa Goes South Dominates Slovenian Box Office

LJUBLJANA: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar's comedy drama Grandpa Goes South is still the top domestic title in the Slovenian chart, four weeks after its release on 12 January 2023. With 23,419 admissions and 141,204 EUR gross the Slovenian/Macedonian coproduction continues the increasing interest for domestic titles after the record breaking 18% share of Slovenian titles in 2022.

Grandpa Goes South, starring well-known Slovenian actors Vlado Novak, Boris Cavazza and Maruša Majer, was in the third place in the Slovenian box office on the weekend of 10 – 12 February 2023, right after Avatar: The Way of Water and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with more than 1,000 EUR print average.

The film was produced by Branislav Srdić through Slovenian A Atalanta in coproduction with Vac Anastasov and Angela Nestoroska through Sektor film (North Macedonia) and RTV Slovenija, and supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and the North Macedonia Film Agency, while Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support.

Anžlovar’s debut feature Grandma Goes South (1991, Vogue & Kline Production) is still one of the most successful and popular Slovenian films of all time.

Next in line is another comedy drama Something Sweet directed by the Slovenian stand-up comedian Tin Vodopivec and produced by Sparks&Juice in coproduction with Kaos, Trikstr, Invida, MB Grip, NuFrame and SoundArt, which will be released on 16 February 2023.