PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Jan Cvitkovič Starts Shooting Hotel Alcohol

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Jan Cvitkovič started shooting his sixth feature film Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol on 16 September 2024. The 33-days shooting of this Slovenian/German/Croatian coproduction takes place in Idrija, Ajdovščina and in Gorizia (Italy).

A drunk, a madman and a junkie fail to win the ‘Olympics’ in the psychiatric hospital. After a dispute with the Senior Doctor, they run away in frustration. Running out of medication, they occupy a pharmacy where they each experience their own enlightenment.

“Since childhood, my life has been closely intertwined with people with special needs, alcoholics, mental patients and drug addicts. With strange and outcasted people. I want to bring their world closer to people and demystify it, in a serious way, interspersed with comic elements, because I believe that taboos can be broken through the prism of intelligent humour,” says Cvitkovič.

The main roles are played by Gregor Baković, Medea Novak and Dragan Milinović.

Hotel Alcohol is produced by Slađana Vide through Staragara in coproduction with Propeler Film (Croatia), Independent Partners Film (Germany) and Solsticij (Slovenia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Creative Europa MEDIA.

“The budget is estimated at 1,261,921 EUR,” producer Slađana Vide told FNE, adding: “This is a continuation of the collaboration with Jan Cvitkovič, who with his new film deepens his insightful and respectful perspective of the human condition.”

Hotel Alcohol is expected to be finished in June 2025.

Jan Cvitkovič, born in Ljubljana in 1966, studied archaeology but is first and foremost known as a director, actor, writer and poet. He has written and directed several award-winning features and shorts. The numerous awards under his belt include the Lion of the Future (Venice IFF, 2001) and several others for Bread and Milk (2001, Vertigo/E-Motion film) and more than 20 prizes for Gravehopping (2005, Staragara) from different internationally-acclaimed festivals, including the Altadis-New Directors Award at the San Sebastian IFF 2005.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Independent Partners Film (Germany)

Solsticij (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jan Cvitkovič

Screenwriter: Jan Cvitkovič

DoP: Jure Černec, ZFS

Production designer: Vasja Kokelj

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Make-up artist: Tinka Prpar

Costume designers: Polonca Valentinčič, Elizabeta Njari

Composers: Edin Đambić, Niko Novak

Cast: Gregor Baković, Medea Novak, Dragan Milinović, Ivo Barišič, Irena Kovačević, Mojca Fatur, Timon Šturbej, Ivo Ban