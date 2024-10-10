Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2024 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: A total of 100 out of 163 submitted films have been selected for the 27th edition of the Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which will run in Portorož from 22 to 27 October 2024.

Thirteen full-length Slovenian films (five feature films, seven long documentaries and one feature documentary) will compete for the Vesna awards, additionally to seven full-length coproduction titles (five feature films and two documentaries), starting with Maja Doroteja Prelog’s documentary Cent’anni opening the festival.

Altogether 102 films (72 in the competition and 30 out of the competition) will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).

Numerous panels and professional meetings, including the second Slovenian/Austrian coproduction meeting, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the costume designer Zvonka Makuc.

FILMS IN COMPETITION:

Feature Films:

Ciao Bela / Čao bela (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever Production

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba

Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Produced by Aatalanta

Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo k

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Tartini’s Key / Tartinijev ključ (Slovenia)

Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Produced by Blade production

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba

This Is a Robbery! / To je rop (Slovenia)

Directed by Gregor Andolšek

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, 001, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Documentaries:

Alpe-Adria Underground! / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? (Slovenia)

Directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by Slovenska kinoteka, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Cent'anni / Cent’anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

Produced by Cvinger Film

Coproduced by Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, Cavatina film production

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, MiBACT - Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali e per il Turismo, the Polish Film Institute

Two Brothers, Two Sisters / Dva brata, dve sestri (Slovenia)

Directed by Miha Čelar

Produced by Astral Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Fabula

Coproduced by Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Regionale per l’Audiovisivo del Friuli Venezia Giulia

Praslovan / Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Produced by Invida

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Silence of Life / V tišini življenja (Slovenia)

Directed by Nina Blažin

Produced by Casablanca

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Snatched from the Source / Zajeti v izviru – Slovenski otroci Lebensborna (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Weiss

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija, Zavod Maja Weiss, Zavod Vesnik

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Documentary Feature:

Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)

Directed by Ema Kugler

Produced by Zavod ZANK

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Minority Coproductions:

The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Neven Hitrec

Produced by Jaka Produkcija

Coproduced by Croatian Radiotelevision, RTV Slovenija, Invida

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Gym (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Srđan Vuletić

Produced by Realstage

Coproduced by Studio Dogma, Kinorama, Iridium Film, BH Telecom

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Lala (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Ludovica Fales

Produced by Transmedia

Coproduced by Staragara

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)

Directed by Hanna Slak

Produced by Volte

Coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte

Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, Beauftragter der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien BKM, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Fonds Eurimages du Conseil de l'Europe, Région Bretagne, Ustvarjalna Evropa

Bottlemen / Flašaroši (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Rt dobre nade

Coproduced by Set Sail Films, URGH!, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)

Directed by Dragan Bijelogrlić

Produced by Cobra Film

Coproduced by Ton Film, Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje FilmStudio

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Ivan Marinović

Produced by Adriatic Western

Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency