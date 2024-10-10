10-10-2024

Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2024 Announces Lineup

    Ciao Bela by Jani Sever Ciao Bela by Jani Sever copyright: Darko Herič

    LJUBLJANA: A total of 100 out of 163 submitted films have been selected for the 27th edition of the Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which will run in Portorož from 22 to 27 October 2024.

    Thirteen full-length Slovenian films (five feature films, seven long documentaries and one feature documentary) will compete for the Vesna awards, additionally to seven full-length coproduction titles (five feature films and two documentaries), starting with Maja Doroteja Prelog’s documentary Cent’anni opening the festival.

    Altogether 102 films (72 in the competition and 30 out of the competition) will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).

    Numerous panels and professional meetings, including the second Slovenian/Austrian coproduction meeting, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

    This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the costume designer Zvonka Makuc.

    FILMS IN COMPETITION:

    Feature Films:

    Ciao Bela / Čao bela (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jani Sever
    Produced by Sever & Sever Production
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba

    Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)
    Directed by Klemen Dvornik
    Produced by Aatalanta
    Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

    Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Sonja Prosenc
    Produced by Monoo k
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Tartini’s Key / Tartinijev ključ (Slovenia)
    Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar
    Produced by Blade production
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba

    This Is a Robbery! / To je rop (Slovenia)
    Directed by Gregor Andolšek
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, 001, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Documentaries:

    Alpe-Adria Underground! / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? (Slovenia)
    Directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by Slovenska kinoteka, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Cent'anni / Cent’anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
    Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog
    Produced by Cvinger Film
    Coproduced by Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, Cavatina film production
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, MiBACT - Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali e per il Turismo, the Polish Film Institute

    Two Brothers, Two Sisters / Dva brata, dve sestri (Slovenia)
    Directed by Miha Čelar
    Produced by Astral Film
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Martin Turk
    Produced by Fabula
    Coproduced by Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Regionale per l’Audiovisivo del Friuli Venezia Giulia

    Praslovan / Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
    Produced by Invida
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The Silence of Life / V tišini življenja (Slovenia)
    Directed by Nina Blažin
    Produced by Casablanca
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Snatched from the Source / Zajeti v izviru – Slovenski otroci Lebensborna (Slovenia)
    Directed by Maja Weiss
    Produced by Bela film
    Coproduced by Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija, Zavod Maja Weiss, Zavod Vesnik
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Documentary Feature:

    Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)
    Directed by Ema Kugler
    Produced by Zavod ZANK
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slovenian Minority Coproductions:

    The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Neven Hitrec
    Produced by Jaka Produkcija
    Coproduced by Croatian Radiotelevision, RTV Slovenija, Invida
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Gym (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Srđan Vuletić
    Produced by Realstage
    Coproduced by Studio Dogma, Kinorama, Iridium Film, BH Telecom
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Lala (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ludovica Fales
    Produced by Transmedia  
    Coproduced by Staragara
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)
    Directed by Hanna Slak
    Produced by Volte
    Coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte
    Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, Beauftragter der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien BKM, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Fonds Eurimages du Conseil de l'Europe, Région Bretagne, Ustvarjalna Evropa

    Bottlemen / Flašaroši (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
    Produced by Rt dobre nade
    Coproduced by Set Sail Films, URGH!, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Dragan Bijelogrlić
    Produced by Cobra Film
    Coproduced by Ton Film,  Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje FilmStudio
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Ivan Marinović
    Produced by Adriatic Western
    Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

