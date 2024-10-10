Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2024 Announces Lineup

Thirteen full-length Slovenian films (five feature films, seven long documentaries and one feature documentary) will compete for the Vesna awards, additionally to seven full-length coproduction titles (five feature films and two documentaries), starting with Maja Doroteja Prelog’s documentary Cent’anni opening the festival.
Altogether 102 films (72 in the competition and 30 out of the competition) will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).
Numerous panels and professional meetings, including the second Slovenian/Austrian coproduction meeting, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.
This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the costume designer Zvonka Makuc.
FILMS IN COMPETITION:
Feature Films:
Ciao Bela / Čao bela (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever Production
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba
Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)
Directed by Klemen Dvornik
Produced by Aatalanta
Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo k
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Tartini’s Key / Tartinijev ključ (Slovenia)
Directed by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar
Produced by Blade production
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba
This Is a Robbery! / To je rop (Slovenia)
Directed by Gregor Andolšek
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, 001, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Documentaries:
Alpe-Adria Underground! / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? (Slovenia)
Directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by Slovenska kinoteka, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Cent'anni / Cent’anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog
Produced by Cvinger Film
Coproduced by Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, Cavatina film production
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, MiBACT - Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali e per il Turismo, the Polish Film Institute
Two Brothers, Two Sisters / Dva brata, dve sestri (Slovenia)
Directed by Miha Čelar
Produced by Astral Film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Fabula
Coproduced by Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Regionale per l’Audiovisivo del Friuli Venezia Giulia
Praslovan / Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
Produced by Invida
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Silence of Life / V tišini življenja (Slovenia)
Directed by Nina Blažin
Produced by Casablanca
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Snatched from the Source / Zajeti v izviru – Slovenski otroci Lebensborna (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Weiss
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija, Zavod Maja Weiss, Zavod Vesnik
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Documentary Feature:
Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)
Directed by Ema Kugler
Produced by Zavod ZANK
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Slovenian Minority Coproductions:
The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Neven Hitrec
Produced by Jaka Produkcija
Coproduced by Croatian Radiotelevision, RTV Slovenija, Invida
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Gym (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Srđan Vuletić
Produced by Realstage
Coproduced by Studio Dogma, Kinorama, Iridium Film, BH Telecom
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Lala (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Ludovica Fales
Produced by Transmedia
Coproduced by Staragara
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)
Directed by Hanna Slak
Produced by Volte
Coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte
Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, Beauftragter der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien BKM, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Fonds Eurimages du Conseil de l'Europe, Région Bretagne, Ustvarjalna Evropa
Bottlemen / Flašaroši (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Rt dobre nade
Coproduced by Set Sail Films, URGH!, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia)
Directed by Dragan Bijelogrlić
Produced by Cobra Film
Coproduced by Ton Film, Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production, Skopje FilmStudio
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi (Montenegro, Serbia, Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Ivan Marinović
Produced by Adriatic Western
Coproduced by Sense Production, Analog Vision, Kinorama, Krug Film, SPOKFilms
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency