LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 4,330,000 EUR for the production of seven feature films including two debut features and four titles directed by female directors.

The biggest grant of 800,000 EUR went to Mila / Marija directed by Andrina Mračnikar and produced by Vertigo.

The debut features S pogledom na morje directed by Katarina Morano and produced by Vertigo, and Ujede directed by Vida Breže and produced by Bladeproduction, received 450,000 EUR each.

Additionally, four short films received production support totalling 275,000 EUR.

The grants were announced on 27 August 2024.

Click HERE for the grants chart.