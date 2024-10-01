Record-breaking Funding for Slovenian Cinema in 2025

LJUBLJANA: The Government of the Republic of Slovenia has decided to allot 14.4 m EUR for Slovenian films in 2025, a record-breaking decision that adds 4.75 m EUR to the 2024 budget.

“That is a historical success for everybody dealing with film in Slovenia. In 2016, when I first started my mandate, the Slovenian Film Centre had a budget of 4.3 m EUR. In 2025, the Slovenian film will have a record budget of 14.4 m EUR, as Minister Vrečko allocated more than 5 percent of the total budget for culture to filmmaking. That is a huge step to finally secure better conditions to Slovenian filmmakers and our films,” Nataša Bučar, director of the Slovenian Film Centre, told FNE.

At its session held on 26 September 2024, the Slovenian Government approved a significantly higher budget for the entire cultural sector in 2025. The budget for culture increased to 271.7 m EUR, being higher by 23.88 m EUR than the 2024 budget.

"Culture is one of the most important pillars of society, but unfortunately it was systemically and financially neglected for many years before our mandate. We will increase funds for Slovenian film by almost half, we are investing in independent culture, books, public institutions and different tenders,'' emphasised the Minister of Culture dr. Asta Vrečko.