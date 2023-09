LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 3,407,540 EUR for the production of six feature and four short films.

The biggest grant of 640,000 EUR went to Darko Sinko’s Birma, produced by December.

Two debut features, Maja Križnik’s Zverine (produced by December) and Áron Horváth’s Igubljena leta (produced by Temporama), received 425,000 EUR each.

The grants were announced on 15 September 2023.

