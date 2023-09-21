FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023 Announces Lineup

Fourteen full-length Slovenian films (seven feature films, five long documentaries, one experimental documentary and one docufiction) will compete for the Vesna awards, in addition to two coproduction feature titles, starting with Igor Šterk's Lunatic at the opening ceremony.
Of the 94 films 55 are in the competition and 39 out of the competition. They will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and the Monfort Exhibition Center. Numerous panels and professional meetings will be held as part of the industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.
This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the director of photography Rado Likon.
Feature Film Competition:
Gaya’s World – This Is My Planet / Gajin svet 2 (Slovenia)
Directed by Peter Bratuša
Produced by Felina Films
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Man Without Guilt / Može brez krivde (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Gergolet
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Italian FVG Film Commission, FVG Film Fund and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – MiBACT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba Film
Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)
Directed by Janez Burger
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film, Kaval Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture
Shooting Blanks / Poslednji heroj (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Greece)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by Studio Virc
Coproduced by Nukleus Film, Levante Produzioni, Asphalt, Asterisk Post
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, ERT, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, FS Viba Film
Lunatic / Šterkijada (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Igor Šterk
Produced by A.A.C Production
Coproduced by Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia, Švenk, Scribble Lighting, Unicasting, Napravi film, 001
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, FS Viba Film
Role Model / Vzornik (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia)
Directed by Nejc Gazvoda
Produced by Perfo Production
Coproduced by Evolution Films, La Sarraz Pictures, Biberche, Zvokarna, FS Viba Film
Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Italian Ministry of Culture
Wake Me / Zbudi Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Marko Šantić
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba Film
Documentaries:
Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Prettnar
Produced by Studio Virc
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film
Two Steps from the Baltic to the Adriatic / Dva koraka od Baltika do Jadrana (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Jan Mozetič
Produced by Kinoatelje
LGBT_SLO_1984 (Slovenia)
Directed by Boris Petkovič
Produced by Zavod Kineki
Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Pero (Slovenia)
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenia
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Body / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, NorthMacedonia)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Produced by Petra Pan Film
Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, PPFP
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Experimental Documentaries:
Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away / Ne misli, da bo kdaj mimo (Slovenia)
Directed by Tomaž Grom
Produced by Zavod Sploh
Docufiction:
Through My Eyes / Skozi moje oči (Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Vrtačnik
Produced by Zavod Film Horizont
Coproduced by RTV Slovenia
Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre
Slovenian Minority Coproductions:
What a Life! / Kakšno življenje! (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Giuseppe Battiston
Produced by Rosamont
Coproduced by Staragara, Rai Cinema, Minimum Fax Media, Tucker Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Safe Place / Varen kraj (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by December, Zelena Zraka
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Croatian Radiotelevision