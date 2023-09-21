FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: A total of 94 out of 135 submitted films have been selected for the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which will run from 3 to 8 October 2023 in Portorož.

Fourteen full-length Slovenian films (seven feature films, five long documentaries, one experimental documentary and one docufiction) will compete for the Vesna awards, in addition to two coproduction feature titles, starting with Igor Šterk's Lunatic at the opening ceremony.

Of the 94 films 55 are in the competition and 39 out of the competition. They will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and the Monfort Exhibition Center. Numerous panels and professional meetings will be held as part of the industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the director of photography Rado Likon.

Feature Film Competition:

Gaya’s World – This Is My Planet / Gajin svet 2 (Slovenia)

Directed by Peter Bratuša

Produced by Felina Films

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Man Without Guilt / Može brez krivde (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Gergolet

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Italian FVG Film Commission, FVG Film Fund and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – MiBACT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba Film

Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by Janez Burger

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film, Kaval Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Shooting Blanks / Poslednji heroj (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Greece)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, Levante Produzioni, Asphalt, Asterisk Post

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, ERT, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, FS Viba Film

Lunatic / Šterkijada (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Igor Šterk

Produced by A.A.C Production

Coproduced by Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia, Švenk, Scribble Lighting, Unicasting, Napravi film, 001

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, FS Viba Film

Role Model / Vzornik (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia)

Directed by Nejc Gazvoda

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, La Sarraz Pictures, Biberche, Zvokarna, FS Viba Film

Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Wake Me / Zbudi Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba Film

Documentaries:

Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Prettnar

Produced by Studio Virc

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film

Two Steps from the Baltic to the Adriatic / Dva koraka od Baltika do Jadrana (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Jan Mozetič

Produced by Kinoatelje

LGBT_SLO_1984 (Slovenia)

Directed by Boris Petkovič

Produced by Zavod Kineki

Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Pero (Slovenia)

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenia

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Body / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, NorthMacedonia)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Petra Pan Film

Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, PPFP

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Experimental Documentaries:

Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away / Ne misli, da bo kdaj mimo (Slovenia)

Directed by Tomaž Grom

Produced by Zavod Sploh

Docufiction:

Through My Eyes / Skozi moje oči (Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Vrtačnik

Produced by Zavod Film Horizont

Coproduced by RTV Slovenia

Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Minority Coproductions:

What a Life! / Kakšno življenje! (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Giuseppe Battiston

Produced by Rosamont

Coproduced by Staragara, Rai Cinema, Minimum Fax Media, Tucker Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Safe Place / Varen kraj (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by December, Zelena Zraka

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Croatian Radiotelevision