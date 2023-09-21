21-09-2023

FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023 Announces Lineup

    Lunatic by Igor Šterk

    LJUBLJANA: A total of 94 out of 135 submitted films have been selected for the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which will run from 3 to 8 October 2023 in Portorož.

    Fourteen full-length Slovenian films (seven feature films, five long documentaries, one experimental documentary and one docufiction) will compete for the Vesna awards, in addition to two coproduction feature titles, starting with Igor Šterk's Lunatic at the opening ceremony.

    Of the 94 films 55 are in the competition and 39 out of the competition. They will be screened at two venues, Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and the Monfort Exhibition Center. Numerous panels and professional meetings will be held as part of the industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

    Rado Likon, credit: FSF PortorožThis year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to the director of photography Rado Likon.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Gaya’s World – This Is My Planet / Gajin svet 2 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Peter Bratuša
    Produced by Felina Films
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Man Without Guilt / Može brez krivde (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Gergolet
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Italian FVG Film Commission, FVG Film Fund and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism – MiBACT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba Film

    Observing / Opazovanje (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Janez Burger
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler film, Kaval Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Shooting Blanks / Poslednji heroj (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, Greece)
    Directed by Žiga Virc
    Produced by Studio Virc
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, Levante Produzioni, Asphalt, Asterisk Post
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreRTV Slovenija, ERT, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, FS Viba Film

    Lunatic / Šterkijada (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Igor Šterk
    Produced by A.A.C Production
    Coproduced by Gustav Film, RTV Slovenia, Švenk, Scribble Lighting, Unicasting, Napravi film, 001
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, FS Viba Film

    Role Model / Vzornik (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Italy, Serbia)
    Directed by Nejc Gazvoda
    Produced by Perfo Production
    Coproduced by Evolution Films, La Sarraz Pictures, Biberche, Zvokarna, FS Viba Film
    Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Wake Me / Zbudi Me (Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Šantić
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba Film

    Documentaries:

    Woman of God / Duhovnica (Slovenia)
    Directed by Maja Prettnar
    Produced by Studio Virc
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba Film

    Two Steps from the Baltic to the Adriatic / Dva koraka od Baltika do Jadrana (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Jan Mozetič
    Produced by Kinoatelje

    LGBT_SLO_1984 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Boris Petkovič
    Produced by Zavod Kineki
    Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Pero (Slovenia)
    Directed by Damjan Kozole
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenia
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Body / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, NorthMacedonia)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar
    Produced by Petra Pan Film
    Coproduced by Wolfgang & Dolly, PPFP
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Experimental Documentaries:

    Don't Think It Will Ever Go Away / Ne misli, da bo kdaj mimo (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tomaž Grom
    Produced by Zavod Sploh

    Docufiction:

    Through My Eyes / Skozi moje oči (Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Vrtačnik
    Produced by Zavod Film Horizont  
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenia
    Supportedby the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slovenian Minority Coproductions:

    What a Life! / Kakšno življenje! (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Giuseppe Battiston
    Produced by Rosamont
    Coproduced by Staragara, Rai Cinema, Minimum Fax Media, Tucker Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Safe Place / Varen kraj (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by December, Zelena Zraka
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Croatian Radiotelevision

