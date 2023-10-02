FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2023: Lunatic

PORTOROŽ: Igor Šterk’s eighth feature film Lunatic / Šterkijada is screening in the competition of the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (3 - 8 October 2023). The film is a bittersweet autobiography of the director’s family, whose father Jure Šterk (a famous sailor) disappeared in the Indian Ocean almost 15 years ago. This Slovenian/Croatian coproduction will be released in Slovenian cinemas in January 2024.

This intimate portrait of the family of the first Slovenian who successfully completed a solo circumnavigation with his sailing boat is brimming with humour and relentless family dynamics and drama. It is a story of an unusual three-member family, where each member supports one corner of the house, the fourth member being the boat itself.

“I didn't decide to make this film because of my father's sailing feats and his tragic disappearance. The main driving force behind it was the numerous moments in our family which were sad and bitter, but at the very same time comical and absurd. They mirror the complexity of relations in our lives,” says director Igor Šterk in a statement.

The main roles are played by renowned Slovenian actors Silva Čušin and Janez Škof, joined by Jernej Gašperin and newcomer Tito Novak.

Lunatic was produced by Petra Vidmar through A.A.C Productions, in coproduction with RTV Slovenia, Švenk (Croatia) and in association with Gustav Film (Slovenia), Napravi film (Croatia), Scribble Lighting (Slovenia), Unicasting (Slovenia) and 001 (Slovenia).

“The total budget is 1,403,475 EUR,” producer Petra Vidmar told FNE.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and FS Viba Film.

World sales are held by Coccinelle Film Sales (Italy).

Production Information:

Producer:

A.A.C Productions (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenia (Slovenia)

Švenk (Croatia)

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

Napravi film (Croatia)

Scribble Lighting(Slovenia)

Unicasting (Slovenia)

001 (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Igor Šterk

Scriptwriter: Igor Šterk

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Music composers: Jura Ferina, Pavao Miholjevič

Editor: Petar Marković

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Tina Bonča

Makeup designer: Gabrijela Fleischman

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Silva Čušin, Jernej Gašperin, Janez Škof, Tito Novak, Blaž Setnikar, Saša Pavček, Primož Pirnat