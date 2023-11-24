FESTIVALS: Anniversary 20th Edition of International Animated Film Festival Animateka

LJUBLJANA: The International Animated Film Festival Animateka celebrates its 20th anniversary from 27 November to 3 December 2023 with a rich film programme and a resourceful AnimatekaPRO platform.

“Looking back, I realise this has not been an easy journey, and there have been times when the festival was just about to go under. It was thanks to the inexhaustible energy and enthusiasm of the festival team and the support from both coproducers (Kinodvor and the Slovenian Cinematheque) in terms of infrastructure and human resources that the festival has managed to weather all the storms and tow the ship to a safe haven year after year”, says Igor Prassel, Animateka's Programme Director.

The main competition of the festival features works from Central and Eastern Europe, while the Best of the World strand brings animated jewels by filmmakers from Western Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The grand retrospective of the festival focuses on collage animation. Two programmes for adults, titled Creepy Animation Night, were curated in collaboration with the Bucharest International Animation Film Festival Anim’est.

The extensive film programme is complemented by masterclasses and Q&As as part of AnimatekaPRO, taking place at the Slovenian Cinematheque from 28 November to 2 December 2023. Three work in progress projects from Slovenia will be showcased at AnimatekaPRO, which will also see the second edition of ‘Rise & Shine’, a pitching lab and competition for projects in development by young talents.

A new competition programme of XR films is on view in the new exhibition space of the Slovenian Cinematheque, featuring six international projects.

This anniversary edition of the festival is dedicated to the memory of the British experimental director and animator Paul Bush, a friend of the festival and a member of the jury in 2016, who passed away earlier in 2023.

Main Competition I:

Elektra (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Momo & Lulu (Poland)

Directed by Anita Kwiatkowska – Naqvi

Think Something Nice (Switzerland)

Directed by Claudius Gentinetta

On the 8th Day (Estonia)

Directed by Kristjan Holm

Octopus Banana Hotchpotch (Slovenia)

Directed by Milanka Fabjančič

Misaligned (Poland, Latvia)

Directed by Marta Magnuska

Ready (Greece, Belgium)

Directed by Eirini Vianelli

Main Competition II:

Once War Is Over (Italy)

Directed by Simone Massi

Disc+dog (Poland, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Tomek Ducki

27 (France, Hungary)

Directed by Flóra Anna Buda

About a Cow (Czech Republic, Switzerland)

Directed by Pavla Baštanová

Greylands (Switzerland)

Directed by Alvaro Schoeck, Charlotte Waltert

Sweet Dreams (Italy)

Directed by Maria Zilli, Sara Priorelli

The Crowd (Turkey)

Directed by Pelin Kirca

The Family Portrait (Croatia, France, Serbia)

Directed by Lea Vidaković

Main Competition III:

Zima (Poland)

Directed by Tomek Popakul, Kasumi Ozeki

Sit Down, Don’t Touch Anything (Switzerland)

Directed by Frederic Siegel

Y (Croatia)

Directed by Matea Kovač

Way Better (Lithuania)

Directed by Skirmanta Jakaitė

Aleph (Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Tomić

Eeva (Croatia, Estonia)

Directed by Morten Tšinakov, Lucija Mrzljak

Main Competition IV:

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal

The Republic (Croatia)

Directed by Antonia Begušić

Depersonalization (Bulgaria)

Directed by Spartak Jordanov

‘Prototipo (Austria)

Directed by Tina Frank, General Magic

Composition of Existing Experiences (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Szlembarska

Mariupol. A Hundred Nights (Ukraine, Germany)

Directed by Sofija Melnik

From One Painting… to Another (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Georges Schwizgebel

Her Dress for the Final (Croatia)

Directed by Martina Meštrović

Antipolis (Estonia)

Directed by Kaspar Jancis

