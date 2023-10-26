PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Gregor Andolšek Starts Shooting This Is a Robbery!

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Gregor Andolšek has started shooting his debut feature This Is a Robbery! / To je rop!, a black comedy supported by the Slovenian Film Center .

Rajko is a professional magician who breaks his arm while working in a shopping centre. When he tries to get compensation from his insurance company, they send him away without paying. He is defended only by the kind-hearted insurance agent Marcel, who impulsively kidnaps the CEO despite Rajko’s reservations.

“This is a film about the struggle of a rogue who finds himself in front of a ruthless system that cannot cope with him. I imagine the film as a mix of genres that I love: comedy, crime, road film. It is not intended to be a social drama, although it is thematically socially critical, but it focuses more on a funny adventure and evokes feelings that precisely these hopeless and absurd struggles for our existence are perhaps the most beautiful moments in life,” says director Gregor Andolšek.

The main roles are played by Stane Tomazin, Gregor Čušin, Uroš Smolej and Tijana Zinajić, who won a Vesna award as a director for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (2021, December).

This Is a Robbery! is produced by Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, NuFrame and 001. The film is supported by the Slovenian Film Center, while Studio Viba Film provides technical support.

“The budget is estimated at 885,000 EUR,” producer Andraž Jerič told FNE.

The shooting started on 18 October 2023 in the Vršič mountain pass and it is scheduled to be finished on 10 December 2023. The 33-days shooting will also visit locations in Ljubljana, Vipava, Ajdovščina, Kranj, Jezersko and Bohinj.

The film is expected to be finished in the first half of 2025.

Gregor Andolšek, born in 1979, holds a graduate degree in Film Directing from the International Film School of Paris, EICAR. His filmography consists of numerous low-budget short films and he is also a co-founder of the independent creative and production company Benjamin Produkcije.

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

NuFrame(Slovenia)

001 (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Gregor Andolšek

Screenwriters: Miha Zbašnik, Gregor Andolšek, Marko Bratuš

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Costume designer: Urška Recer

Editor: Anže Verdel

Composer: Blaž Gracar

Cast: Stane Tomazin, Gregor Čušin, Uroš Smolej, Tijana Zinajić