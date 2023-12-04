FESTIVALS: The 20th International Animated Film Festival Animateka Announces Winners

The festival celebrated its 20th edition with a rich film programme and a resourceful AnimatekaPRO platform.
AWARDS OF THE 20TH ANIMATEKA:
Main Competition Programme:
Jury Grand Prix:
Misaligned (Poland, Latvia)
Directed by Marta Magnuska
VR@Animateka Programme:
VR@Animateka Award:
Flow (the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Adriaan Lokman
Young Talent Student Jury Award (awarded for films in the European Young Talents Competition):
Main Award:
It's Just a Whole (Germany)
Directed by Bianca Scali
Special Mention:
The Eastern Rain (Estonia)
Directed by Milly Jencken
The Elephant Children Jury Award (awarded for films in the Elephant Competition):
Main Award:
Head in the Clouds (France)
Directed by Rémi Durin
The Elephant Audience Award:
Muri the Cat: The Dance (Slovenia)
Directed by Jernej Žmitek
;DSAF Audience Award (awarded for films in the Main Competition):
Hardly Working (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal
Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:
Special Mention Dahee Jeong:
Hardly Working (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal
Special Mention Mihai Mitrică:
Sweet Dreams (Italy)
Directed by Maria Zilli, Sara Priorelli
Special Mention Naomi van Niekerk:
Eeva (Croatia, Estonia)
Directed by Morten Tšinakov, Lucija Mrzljak
Special Mention Alexandra Ramires:
Aleph (Croatia)
Directed by Slobodan Tomić
Special Mention Nikki Schuster:
Depersonalization (Bulgaria)
Directed by Spartak Jordanov
