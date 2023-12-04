04-12-2023

FESTIVALS: The 20th International Animated Film Festival Animateka Announces Winners

    Misaligned by Marta Magnuska Misaligned by Marta Magnuska source: Animateka

    LJUBLJANA: The 20th edition of the International Animated Film Festival Animateka, which was held 27 November - 3 December 2023, has announced its winners. The Jury Grand Prix in the Main Competition programme went to the Polish/Latvian coproduction Misaligned directed by Marta Magnuska.

    The festival celebrated its 20th edition with a rich film programme and a resourceful AnimatekaPRO platform.

    AWARDS OF THE 20TH ANIMATEKA:

    Main Competition Programme:

    Jury Grand Prix:
    Misaligned (Poland, Latvia)
    Directed by Marta Magnuska

    VR@Animateka Programme:

    VR@Animateka Award:
    Flow (the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Adriaan Lokman

    Young Talent Student Jury Award (awarded for films in the European Young Talents Competition):

    Main Award:
    It's Just a Whole (Germany)
    Directed by Bianca Scali

    Special Mention:
    The Eastern Rain (Estonia)
    Directed by Milly Jencken

    The Elephant Children Jury Award (awarded for films in the Elephant Competition):

    Main Award:
    Head in the Clouds (France)
    Directed by Rémi Durin

    The Elephant Audience Award:
    Muri the Cat: The Dance (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jernej Žmitek

    ;DSAF Audience Award (awarded for films in the Main Competition):
    Hardly Working (Austria)
    Directed by Total Refusal

    Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

    Special Mention Dahee Jeong:
    Hardly Working (Austria)
    Directed by Total Refusal

    Special Mention Mihai Mitrică:
    Sweet Dreams (Italy)
    Directed by Maria Zilli, Sara Priorelli

    Special Mention Naomi van Niekerk:
    Eeva (Croatia, Estonia)
    Directed by Morten Tšinakov, Lucija Mrzljak

    Special Mention Alexandra Ramires:
    Aleph (Croatia)
    Directed by Slobodan Tomić

    Special Mention Nikki Schuster:
    Depersonalization (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Spartak Jordanov

