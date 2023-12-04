FESTIVALS: The 20th International Animated Film Festival Animateka Announces Winners

LJUBLJANA: The 20th edition of the International Animated Film Festival Animateka , which was held 27 November - 3 December 2023, has announced its winners. The Jury Grand Prix in the Main Competition programme went to the Polish/Latvian coproduction Misaligned directed by Marta Magnuska.

The festival celebrated its 20th edition with a rich film programme and a resourceful AnimatekaPRO platform.

AWARDS OF THE 20TH ANIMATEKA:

Main Competition Programme:

Jury Grand Prix:

Misaligned (Poland, Latvia)

Directed by Marta Magnuska

VR@Animateka Programme:

VR@Animateka Award:

Flow (the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Adriaan Lokman

Young Talent Student Jury Award (awarded for films in the European Young Talents Competition):

Main Award:

It's Just a Whole (Germany)

Directed by Bianca Scali

Special Mention:

The Eastern Rain (Estonia)

Directed by Milly Jencken

The Elephant Children Jury Award (awarded for films in the Elephant Competition):

Main Award:

Head in the Clouds (France)

Directed by Rémi Durin

The Elephant Audience Award:

Muri the Cat: The Dance (Slovenia)

Directed by Jernej Žmitek

;DSAF Audience Award (awarded for films in the Main Competition):

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal

Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

Special Mention Dahee Jeong:

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal

Special Mention Mihai Mitrică:

Sweet Dreams (Italy)

Directed by Maria Zilli, Sara Priorelli

Special Mention Naomi van Niekerk:

Eeva (Croatia, Estonia)

Directed by Morten Tšinakov, Lucija Mrzljak

Special Mention Alexandra Ramires:

Aleph (Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Tomić

Special Mention Nikki Schuster:

Depersonalization (Bulgaria)

Directed by Spartak Jordanov

