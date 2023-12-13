PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Urša Menart Starts Shooting Everything That’s Wrong with You

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Urša Menart started shooting her sophomore feature Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo on 12 December 2023. The 30-day shooting of this Slovenian/Serbian/German/Croatian coproduction takes place in the Slovenian towns of Tolmin and Nova Gorica, as well as in Usedom (Germany).

Maruša, a woman in her mid-twenties grappling with the aftermath of her mother's illness, seeks refuge at her estranged father's farm. Feeling lost and disconnected, she finds an unlikely friend in Alja, a nurse and social media influencer living in a small coastal town in Germany. Bonding over their shared struggles and a sense of humour, Maruša and Alja quickly develop a close friendship. When they meet in person and navigate the complexities of their lives, including Alja's health issues and personal dilemmas, their friendship is put to a test.

“This is primarily a story about loneliness; the generation of 20-somethings is lonelier than any generation before it, and making friends in adulthood is harder than it is in adolescence. The so-called BFF (best friend forever), often glorified as the most important personal relationship to women in their twenties, is hard to find and hard to keep in the era of individuality and alienation. Events like moving abroad or losing a loved one can be isolating and destabilising, and it is common to feel like nobody cares whether you exist or not. In many ways, this world can still be cruel to young women, especially the ones without a strong support system in place. The film depicts such feelings of invisibility when you feel like a stranger everywhere, and contrasts them with the strong human longing for connection and deep friendships, like the ones we usually see in films featuring young women”, says Urša Menart in an official statement.

The main roles are played by Anuša Kodelja and Klara Kuk.

The film is produced by Katja Lenarčič and Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo, in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures (Serbia), Chromosome Film (Germany), Tidewater (Germany) and Eclectica (Croatia), in collaboration with FS Viba Film.The Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA and RE-ACT are supporting the project.

The script was developed at the SOURCES2 Dutch/German scriptwriting workshop and together with the producer Katja Lenarčič at the EAVE Producers workshop. The project was also presented at Sarajevo's CineLink in 2021 and Berlinale Co-Production Market in 2023.

Everything That's Wrong with You is expected to be finished in 2025. The estimated budget is 1,6 million EUR," producer Katja Lenarcic told FNE.

Urša Menart was born in Ljubljana in 1985. She graduated in Film and TV Directing from the AGRFT. Her debut feature My Last Year as a Loser, produced by Vertigo, won the Vesna Awards for Best Film, Best Script and Best Supporting Actress at the 21st Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož, as well as a Special Mention from the Slovenian Film Critics’ Jury.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Chromosome Film (Germany)

Tidewater Pictures (Germany)

Eclectica (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Urša Menart

Screenwriter: Urša Menart

DoP: Roy van Egmond

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Kristina Savić

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Cast: Anuša Kodeja, Klara Kuk, Matija Vastl, Mojca Fatur, Kaja Ocvirk, Romina Tonković, Marjuta Slamič, Filip Štepec