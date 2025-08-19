PRODUCTION: Igor Šterk Starts Shooting Slovenian/Italian/Croatian Tartufferies

LJUBLJANA: Igor Šterk just started shooting his ninth feature film Tartufferies / Tartuferije on 18 August 2025. The first part of the 33-days shooting is taking place in Ljubljana, while the second part is set for the Istrian region, Croatia and Italy, in October 2025.

Truffles, the riches of the underworld, have clouded the minds of the villagers of an Istrian village. When a master truffle hunter catches the biggest specimen in the world, the frenzy of greed bursts. A story of obsession, and two young people who love each other, and of everyone else who doesn’t.

“The story is set in Istria, but I understand it as an allegory. Truffles can be anything: power, money, influence. Through the prism of comedy, we explore what happens when an individual achieves something extraordinary, and how the community reacts to it,” says director and co-writer Igor Šterk.

The numerous Slovenian/Italian/Croatian acting ensemble consist of many renowned actors, including Frano Lasić, Sebastian Cavazza, Gregor Bakovič, Jana Zupančič, Silva Čušin, Lara Wolf, Klemen Kovačič, Anita Kravos, Janez Škof, Primož Pirnat, and Arne Hodalič.

The film is produced by Boštjan Virc and Nataša Vugrinec through Studio Virc in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Nukleus Film (Croatia) and Levante Produzioni (Italy). Studio Viba Film is providing technical support.

The Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, and Creative Europe– MEDIA are backing the project.

The estimated budget has not yet been closed, producer Boštjan Virc told FNE. He also said that, set in beautiful locations and with an international and top-notch Slovenian cast, the film will bring a story that is local and at the same time very global.

The premiere in Slovenian cinemas is set for 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Virc (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Nukleus Film (Croatia)

Levante Produzioni (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Igor Šterk

Screenwriters: Igor Šterk, Irena Šterk

DoP: Stefano Paradiso, CCS

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Tina Bonča Knific

Make-up designer: Gabrijela Fleischman, Tamara Radinger

Music: Luca Ciut

Cast: Frano Lasić, Sebastian Cavazza, Gregor Bakovič, Jana Zupančič, Silva Čušin, Lara Wolf, Klemen Kovačič, Anita Kravos, Janez Škof, Primož Pirnat, Arne Hodalič