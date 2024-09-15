FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Slovenia Selects Family Therapy as Oscar Contender

LJUBLJANA: Sonja Prosenc’s third feature film Family Therapy has been selected as Slovenia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway and Serbia.

Family Therapy / Porodična terapija follows a seemingly perfect family whose dysfunctional relationships are exposed by an intruder. The dark comedy had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024 and in August it received the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the 30th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

The film was produced by Monoo, in coproduction with Incipit Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Incitus Film, Living Pictures, in association with TV Slovenia, ARRI, Storyline and NuFrame. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, TV Slovenia, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Filmkraft Rogaland Norway, Zefyr Media Fund Norway, ARRI International Programme and Creative Europe MEDIA.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.