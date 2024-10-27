Family Therapy Wins 2024 Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož

PORTOROŽ: Sonja Prosenc’s Family Therapy won the Vesna Award for best film at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which ran 22 - 27 October 2024 in Portorož. Slovenia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category won seven Vesna Awards altogether.

Family Therapy also won awards for screenplay (Sonja Prosenc), best actress (Katarina Stegnar), best actor (Marko Mandić), best supporting actress (Mila Bezjak), music (Boris Benko, Primož Hladnik) and production design (Tajana Čanić Stanković).

Hanna Slak won the Vesna Award for best direction for Not a Word. The film was also awarded for make-up and it received the prize for best minority Slovenian coproduction.

Maja Doroteja Perlog’s long documentary Cent’anni was awarded for editing and special achievements, and it also received the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Slovenia Award.

Vid Hanjšek’s mid-length documentary A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night won the Vesna Award for best documentary, while Slobodan Maksimović’s Praslovan received the Audience Award.

The awards for Best Short Film and Best Student Film were not given this year.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Monoo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija, and supported by Media Creative Europe.

Vesna Award for Best Direction:

Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)

Directed by Hanna Slak

Produced by Volte

Coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Sonja Prosenc for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Katarina Stegnar in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Marko Mandić in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Mila Bezjak in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Krešimir Mikić in Ciao Bela / Čao bela (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever Production

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba

Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:

David Hofmann for Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Produced by Aatalanta

Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Special Mention for Cinematography:

Gregor Božič for the short film The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije moga šutjeti (Croatia, France, Bulgaria, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Film Norfolk, Studio Virc

Supported by the the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, the French National Centre of Cinema (CNC), the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Boris Benko and Primož Hladnik for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Uroš Maksimović for Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

Produced by Cvinger Film

Coproduced by Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, Cavatina film production

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Tajana Čanić Stanković for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Katarina Šavs for Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Tina Lasič Andrejević for Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)

Directed by Hanna Slak

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Boštjan Kačičnik for Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)

Directed by Ema Kugler

Produced by Zavod ZANK

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)

Directed by Hanna Slak

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Cent’anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog

Special Mention for Special Achivements:

Alpe-Adria Underground! / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? (Slovenia)

Directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by Slovenska kinoteka, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia) Directed by Vid Hajnšek

Produced by Film Factory

Coproduced by Mali film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Documentary Special Mentions:

Snatched from the Source / Zajeti v izviru – Slovenski otroci Lebensborna (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Weiss

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija, Zavod Maja Weiss, Zavod Vesnik

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)

Directed by Ema Kugler

Produced by Zavod ZANK

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

Three Birds / Tri tičice (Slovenia)

Directed by Zarja Menart

Produced by Finta film

Special Mention for Animated Film:

Catlands / Maček pred vrati (Slovenia)

Directed by Ana Čigon

Produced by Urgh!

Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work:

Vel Vet Vel_festivalski film / Vel Vet Vel__Festival Film (Slovenia)

Directed by Miha Možina

Special Mention for Experimental AV Work:

The Future … Is Just Like You Imagined / Prihodnost … je točno takšna, kot ste si jo zamislili (Slovenia)

Directed by Sara Bezovšek

Produced by Temporama

Special Mentions for Student Films:

Beyond the Face / Onkraj obraza

Directed by Anja Resman

(Un)Lucky Day / (Ne)srečen dan

Directed by Karin Likar

The Window / Okno

Directed by Nel Jeraj Sedej

Interface / Vmesnik

Directed by Špela Koščak

Threads / Grobo tkane niti

Directed by Iza Mlakar

After / Po tem

Directed by David Champaigne

Vesna Audience Award:

Praslovan / Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Slobodan Maksimović

Produced by Invida

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Fabula

Coproduced by Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Regionale per l’Audiovisivo del Friuli Venezia Giulia

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)

Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog