Family Therapy Wins 2024 Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož

Family Therapy also won awards for screenplay (Sonja Prosenc), best actress (Katarina Stegnar), best actor (Marko Mandić), best supporting actress (Mila Bezjak), music (Boris Benko, Primož Hladnik) and production design (Tajana Čanić Stanković).
Hanna Slak won the Vesna Award for best direction for Not a Word. The film was also awarded for make-up and it received the prize for best minority Slovenian coproduction.
Maja Doroteja Perlog’s long documentary Cent’anni was awarded for editing and special achievements, and it also received the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Slovenia Award.
Vid Hanjšek’s mid-length documentary A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night won the Vesna Award for best documentary, while Slobodan Maksimović’s Praslovan received the Audience Award.
The awards for Best Short Film and Best Student Film were not given this year.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Produced by Monoo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly, Living Pictures
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, Zefyr Media Fund, Filmkraft Rogaland, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Film Center Serbia, in association with Arri and RTV Slovenija, and supported by Media Creative Europe.
Vesna Award for Best Direction:
Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)
Directed by Hanna Slak
Produced by Volte
Coproduced by Tramal Films, Ici et Là Productions, RTV Slovenija, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
Sonja Prosenc for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Katarina Stegnar in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Marko Mandić in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mila Bezjak in Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Krešimir Mikić in Ciao Bela / Čao bela (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever Production
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba
Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
David Hofmann for Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)
Directed by Klemen Dvornik
Produced by Aatalanta
Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages
Special Mention for Cinematography:
Gregor Božič for the short film The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije moga šutjeti (Croatia, France, Bulgaria, Slovenia)
Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Film Norfolk, Studio Virc
Supported by the the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, the French National Centre of Cinema (CNC), the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
Boris Benko and Primož Hladnik for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Editing:
Uroš Maksimović for Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog
Produced by Cvinger Film
Coproduced by Zena film, Agresywna banda, RTV Slovenija, Wake Up Films, Zwinger Film, Rátneek, Cavatina film production
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
Tajana Čanić Stanković for Family Therapy / Odrešitev za začetnike (Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Sonja Prosenc
Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
Katarina Šavs for Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)
Directed by Klemen Dvornik
Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
Tina Lasič Andrejević for Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)
Directed by Hanna Slak
Vesna Award for Best Sound:
Boštjan Kačičnik for Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)
Directed by Ema Kugler
Produced by Zavod ZANK
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
Not a Word / Kein Wort (Germany, Slovenia, France)
Directed by Hanna Slak
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)
Directed by Klemen Dvornik
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Cent’anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog
Special Mention for Special Achivements:
Alpe-Adria Underground! / Ali je bilo kaj avantgardnega? (Slovenia)
Directed by Matevž Jerman, Jurij Meden
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by Slovenska kinoteka, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
A Tree Grows in My Dreams Every Night / Telo (Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia) Directed by Vid Hajnšek
Produced by Film Factory
Coproduced by Mali film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Documentary Special Mentions:
Snatched from the Source / Zajeti v izviru – Slovenski otroci Lebensborna (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Weiss
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by Senca Studio, RTV Slovenija, Zavod Maja Weiss, Zavod Vesnik
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Once Upon a Time in Soča Valley / Nekoč v Posočju (Slovenia)
Directed by Ema Kugler
Produced by Zavod ZANK
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Zvokarna, NuFrame
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
Three Birds / Tri tičice (Slovenia)
Directed by Zarja Menart
Produced by Finta film
Special Mention for Animated Film:
Catlands / Maček pred vrati (Slovenia)
Directed by Ana Čigon
Produced by Urgh!
Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work:
Vel Vet Vel_festivalski film / Vel Vet Vel__Festival Film (Slovenia)
Directed by Miha Možina
Special Mention for Experimental AV Work:
The Future … Is Just Like You Imagined / Prihodnost … je točno takšna, kot ste si jo zamislili (Slovenia)
Directed by Sara Bezovšek
Produced by Temporama
Special Mentions for Student Films:
Beyond the Face / Onkraj obraza
Directed by Anja Resman
(Un)Lucky Day / (Ne)srečen dan
Directed by Karin Likar
The Window / Okno
Directed by Nel Jeraj Sedej
Interface / Vmesnik
Directed by Špela Koščak
Threads / Grobo tkane niti
Directed by Iza Mlakar
After / Po tem
Directed by David Champaigne
Vesna Audience Award:
Praslovan / Praslovan (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Slobodan Maksimović
Produced by Invida
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Jaka Produkcija, Film Factory, 001, Vizualist, Gustav Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
The Volta Cinema / Kino Volta (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Fabula
Coproduced by Incipit Film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Regionale per l’Audiovisivo del Friuli Venezia Giulia
Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
Cent'anni (Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Austria)
Directed by Maja Doroteja Prelog