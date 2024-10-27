Slovenian-Austrian Coproduction Meeting at Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2024

LJUBLJANA: The second Slovenian-Austrian Coproduction Meeting, organised by the the Slovenian Film Centre in cooperation with the Austrian Film Institute, was held during the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz .

Attended by representatives of Slovenian and Austrian film institutions, directors and producers, the meeting was introduced by festival director Bojan Labović and Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, president of the Austrian Film and Music Industry Association.

The event moderated by the president of the Association of Film Producers of Slovenia, Petra Vidmar, included short presentations of Slovenian and Austrian projects, aimed at strengthening the cooperation between Slovenian and Austrian filmmakers, as stated in the Agreement between both countries on cooperation in culture, education and science.

The director of the Slovenian Film Centre Nataša Bučar, the director of the Austrian Film Institute Roland Teichmann, and Fritz Hock, the founder and director of the K3 film festival in Villach and the chairman of the advisory board of the Carinthian Film Commission, spoke about the funding opportunities in Austria and Slovenia.

“The Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz offers a much-needed space for Austrian and Slovenian filmmakers to exchange ideas, share experiences and learn from one another. By discussing the specific challenges and opportunities facing our industries, we can develop targeted strategies for growth and sustainability. Together we can position our countries as key players in the global film landscape. Following our first meeting in Graz, Austria, we are very much looking forward to deepening our relationship,” said Roland Teichmann.

The first Slovenian-Austrian Coproduction Meeting was held at the Diagonale festival in Graz in April 2024.